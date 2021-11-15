Why is confetti falling in Pokemon GO? (November 2021)

Pokemon GO has a hold on the mobile gaming industry spanning across the globe. A game this big with such a diverse audience is more than likely to have celebrations for holidays across different countries and cultures.

Players who open their Pokemon GO app today may see confetti falling all across the map. Some players may be unaware of the reason as to why this is. This is an occurrence that Niantic adds to Pokemon GO to celebrate an event, but what could be going on today to warrant a celebration?

Pokemon GO: Why is confetti falling in November 2021

Giovanni could be battled during the Diwali event. After defeating him, players were rewarded with the chance to catch a shadow Lugia (Image via Niantic)

As a lot of players may know, the Diwali Festival of Lights event has been going on in Pokemon GO for a while now. Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in Hinduism and celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This is most likely the reason why Team GO Rocket came back for this event.

Diwali takes place on November 4, but in order to give players a chance to take advantage of the benefits of this event, the event has been extended until November 14. This event brought an increase in spawn rates to various Pokemon like Tynamo and Pikachu, as well as adding Dedenne to Pokemon GO.

The confetti players are seeing in Pokemon GO is to signify and celebrate the conclusion of the Diwali event. This means that the benefits of this event, like event-related Pokemon spawns, will be ending soon. Shadow Pokemon can also remove the "Frustration" attack by using a charged attack TM until the event's conclusion.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is worth noting that the confetti is nothing more than a cosmetic added to signify the end of the Diwali event. When the event ends on November 14 at 8:00 PM local time, the confetti will go away.

Edited by R. Elahi