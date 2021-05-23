Pokemon GO: How to remove Frustration move from Shadow Pokemon

Pokemon GO players may, in upcoming days at least, be able to finally get rid of the Frustration TM that takes up a moveslot on their Shadow Pokemon.

The fact that Shadow Pokemon only have Frustration as a charge move is, well, frustrating. It is a 10 power move that costs 70 energy. At that point, trainers are better off continuing to use more quick moves. Many trainers catch rare and powerful Shadow Pokemon only to get disappointed when they aren’t able to replace this inferior move with another charge move that can do more damage. That shouldn’t be an issue for the short term future, though.

How to give Shadow Pokemon a decent charge move

Usually, the only way to remove Frustration from a Shadow Pokemon is to purify it. This almost defeats the purpose, though, since trainers want to keep the attack boost from the Shadow Pokemon without Frustration.

During the Luminous Legends Y event, however, players will be allowed to change out Frustration for a charge TM . All players have to do is select the Shadow Pokemon they want altered, go into the items tab, select Elite TM if they have one, and if not, click charge TM . This should be a low risk decision since, regardless of which move comes from the TM , it’s guaranteed to be better than Frustration.

The Luminous Legends Y event ends on May 18th, and after that, no Shadow Pokemom will be able to have their Frustration charge move swapped out. Niantic has a history of doing this during special events in Pokemon GO. There is no word on when the next big event will be happening after Luminous Legends, though, so there is no point in waiting. Any trainers that want a strong Shadow Pokemon with two viable charge moves should really take advantage of this opportunity now.

The ability to replace the Frustration charge move should be great news for players since Shadow Pokemon are still some of the most dominant forces in Pokemon GO. Several Pokemon, like Metagross, Salamence and Machamp, are all high tier offense Pokemon in the meta. It also goes without saying, but Shadow Mewtwo is likely the most powerful Pokemon the game has seen up to this point.