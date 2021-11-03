What does Orange Incense do in Pokemon GO?

For a dedicated trainer, incense is a vital tool. This item attracts Pokemon to the user, allowing them more encounters. Incense is an excellent item for events like Community Days, where trainers will want to grind through as many encounters as possible.

Trainers may be noticing a new orange color to their incense from time to time in Pokemon GO. What does it mean?

New incense for events in Pokemon GO

As most Pokemon Go trainers know, incense typically has a blueish-green tint to it. When it turns orange, though, that means there is an event going on. This is a great time for trainers to hop online and see which event is happening and which Pokemon they can get their hands on.

How to use Orange incense properly

When using an orange incense, it’s important to keep in mind that only Pokemon associated with the ongoing event will be attracted to it.

For example, the Festival of Lights event is about to start in Pokemon GO. During this event, these Pokemon will have a higher chance of spawning:

Pikachu

Magnemite

Slugma

Whimsur

Electrike

Blitzle

Cottonee

Tynamo

Fennekin

Dedenne

Any trainer that uses incense during this event will only be attracting these Pokemon. Therefore, it’s wise for trainers to save incense for an event where they want the featured Pokemon.

When activated, incense lasts one hour. However, during special events, incense stays active longer than usual, making orange incense even more useful.

Shinx's Community Day: A great opportunity to use orange incense

Shinx's Community Day is a great opportunity to use an orange incence (Image via Niantic)

Shinx will be getting a Community Day on November 21st. During the event, incense will last for a whole three hours. This is great news for players who want to find Shinx in its shiny form.

Competitive players will also appreciate the orange incense during this Community Day. To bring Luxray into the GO Battle League, trainers will want perfect IVs, or at least close to perfect. However, they will likely need to catch multiple Shinx to get one with good IVs.

