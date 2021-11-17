Pokemon GO: Gallade raid guide (November 2021)

A Fighting/Psychic-type Pokemon currently serving as a three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Gallade evolves from Ralts and Kirlia and is one of two possible evolutions of the family including Gardevoir.

An offensive-minded Pokemon, Gallade can hit pretty potently despite only being a three-star raid boss. However, its stats don't give it a ton of help in the defense and stamina departments, meaning Pokemon GO trainers that hone in on its three available elemental weaknesses should be able to dispatch it quickly with a little assistance. This results in more time on the raid timer and better rewards for the trainers involved, so piling up a player's battle team with counters is ideal.

Countering Gallade in Pokemon GO raids

Mega Pidgeot is an exceptionally hard counter for Gallade to overcome (Image via Niantic)

In both Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Gallade is weak to Ghost, Fairy, and Flying-type moves. This presents trainers with a solid pool of potential moves to deal super effective damage to the raid boss. However, if trainers also use Pokemon that are able to match their types to the listed moves, they'll receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) which will increase their damage output even more. If Gallade is taking super effective and STAB damage, it isn't likely to last long, especially if multiple trainers are utilizing the appropriate moves and Pokemon.

Listed below are the moves and Pokemon that can aid in quickly dispatching Gallade as a raid boss:

Fast Moves

Lick (Ghost-type)

Gust (Flying-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Peck (Flying-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Aerial Ace (Flying-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Drill Peck (Flying-type)

Pokemon

Mega Gengar (beware any Psychic-type moves Gallade may use, as Gengar is weak to these attacks)

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Altaria

Moltres

Chandelure

Hoopa

Giratina

Yveltal

Rayquaza

Honchkrow

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles Form)

Gardevoir

Braviary

Zapdos

Staraptor

Togekiss

Tornadus

Mismagius

Trevenant

Banette

In addition to this list, using any Ghost, Flying, or Fairy-type Pokemon paired with moves of the same type can provide solid offense against Gallade in raids in Pokemon GO. The better these Pokemon are in the areas of stats and CP, the better they should perform in raid battles against this particular boss. With the right team and a few trainers using similar Pokemon, Gallade can be beaten quickly without too much effort in Pokemon GO.

