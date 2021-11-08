All of Hitmonlee's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The kick-heavy counterpart to Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee isn't often seen in the raid and PvP meta, but Pokemon GO trainers never truly know when the Kanto native Fighting-type Pokemon might appear as an opponent.

Since Hitmonlee's only type is Fighting-type, it possesses the same three elemental weaknesses that all solo Fighting-type Pokemon do, and trainers will want to key in on these weaknesses in order to defeat the fleet-footed Pocket Monster. Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type moves will deal super effective damage to Hitmonlee, and its lack of relative defensive and stamina stats means that it should topple quickly if trainers exploit its type weaknesses.

Pokemon GO: Moves and Pokemon that can quickly defeat Hitmonlee

Hitmonlee utilizing High Jump Kick in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hitmonlee has decent offensive output in Pokemon GO, but that's really where its capability ends. With lackluster defense and stamina, it isn't likely to last against any significant amount of punishment, especially if it's unprotected by things such as PvP shields. Using the right moves and Pokemon, Hitmonlee should be an easy out and it should be defeated quickly enough to minimize the damage it is capable of doing.

There are more than a few Pokemon and moves that are capable of defeating Hitmonlee with ease, but Pokemon GO trainers that are looking for some top choices can try the following moves and Pokemon below before branching out:

Fast Moves

Confusion (Psychic-type)

Gust (Flying-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Charge Moves

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Psystrike (Psychic-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Aeroblast (Flying-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Future Sight (Psychic-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Aerial Ace (Flying-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Moonblast (Fairy-type)

Drill Peck (Flying-type)

Pokemon

Mewtwo

Gengar

Pidgeot

Hoopa

Latios

Latias

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Moltres

Rayquaza

Espeon

Gardevoir

Metagross

Togekiss

Alakazam

Jirachi

Azelf

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles form)

Gallade

Exeggutor

Celebi

Yveltal

Xerneas

Honchkrow

Zapdos

Tornadus

There are, of course, many more Pokemon and move options in Pokemon GO that can take advantage of Hitmonlee's major elemental weaknesses, but the listed moves and Pokemon are incredibly powerful against the martial arts-loving Pokemon. If player's stick to Hitmonlee's weaknesses, then its lack of staying power will quickly become apparent, allowing trainers to take it out and proceed to other activities within Pokemon GO.

