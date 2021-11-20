Every detail about December Community Day in Pokemon GO

The Community Day for December 2021 in Pokemon GO is going to be jam-packed with special bonuses and Pokemon spawns.

Pokemon GO veterans know that Community Days usually last a day. This December Community Day will last an entire weekend, though. It will give plenty of time for trainers to catch the various Pokemon available.

Pokemon from past Community Days available in December

The Community Day for December in Pokemon GO will start on Saturday, December 18. It will run from 11 am to 5 pm local time, after which it will resume on Sunday, December 19, from 11 am to 5 pm local time.

Instead of one Pokemon, Community Day will feature all the Pokemon featured on Community Days throughout 2021. On Saturday, the Pokemon featured in the first half of the year will appear frequently. The following day will be devoted to the Pokemon from Community Days of the latter half of the year.

The full list of Pokemon appearing on Saturday, December 18, is:

Machop

Roselia

Swablu

Gible

Snivy

Fletchling

All Pokemon spawning on the following day are:

Eevee

Duskull

Shinx

Tepig

Oshawott

In addition to all of these Pokemon, the Pokemon from 2020 Community Days can all be caught as well. Trainers can get a hold of these Pokemon through hatching Eggs or Raid battles.

The full list of these Pokemon are as follows:

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Magikarp

Porygon

Elekid (Electabuzz in Raids)

Magby (Magmar in Raids)

Seedot

Piplup

Budew (only through Eggs)

Shiny hunters will be ecstatic to know that every single one of these Pokemon has a chance at being shiny. This is a great opportunity to catch shiny forms of Pokemon that they couldn’t catch during the original Community Day.

Charizard will be able to learn Blast Burn through this event (Image via Niantic)

Community Days are known for not only having a particular Pokemon spawn but also for these creatures getting access to exclusive moves. Pokemon GO, fortunately, will allow trainers another opportunity to get these exclusive moves without the need for an Elite TM.

There is a group of Pokemon that, if evolved from Friday, December 17, at 10 am to Monday, December 20 at 10 am, will get access to an exclusive move. Those Pokemon are as follows:

Charizard will learn Dragon Breath

Beedrill will learn Drill Run

Alakazam will learn Counter

Machamp will learn Payback

Gengar will learn Shadow Punch

Gyarados will learn Aqua Tail

Vaporeon will learn Scald

Jolteon will learn Zap Cannon

Flareon will learn Superpower

Espeon will learn Shadow Ball

Umbreon will learn Psychic

Shiftry will learn Bullet Seed

Altaria will learn Moonblast

Empoleon will learn Hydro Cannon

Luxray will learn Psychic Fangs

Roselia will learn Bulet Seed and Fire-type Weather Ball

Garchomp will learn Earth Power

Rhyperior will learn Rock Wrecker

Electivire will learn Flamethrower

Magmortar will learn Thunderbolt

Leafeon will learn Bullet Seed

Glaceon will learn Water Pulse

Porygon-Z will learn Tri Attack

Dusknoir will learn Shadow Ball

Serperior will learn Frenzy Plant

Emboar will learn Blast Burn

Samurott will learn Hydro Cannon

Talonflame will learn Incinerate

Sylveon will learn Psyshock

Finally, there will be five bonuses during the event:

Incense will last for three hours

Lure Modules will last for three hours

When Eggs are placed in an Incubator, they will only need half the walk distance to hatch

2x Catch XP

2x Catch Stardust

Edited by Ravi Iyer