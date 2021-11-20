Every detail about December Community Day in Pokemon GO

The Community Day for December 2021 in Pokemon GO is going to be jam-packed with special bonuses and Pokemon spawns.
Pokemon GO veterans know that Community Days usually last a day. This December Community Day will last an entire weekend, though. It will give plenty of time for trainers to catch the various Pokemon available.
Pokemon from past Community Days available in December
The Community Day for December in Pokemon GO will start on Saturday, December 18. It will run from 11 am to 5 pm local time, after which it will resume on Sunday, December 19, from 11 am to 5 pm local time.
Instead of one Pokemon, Community Day will feature all the Pokemon featured on Community Days throughout 2021. On Saturday, the Pokemon featured in the first half of the year will appear frequently. The following day will be devoted to the Pokemon from Community Days of the latter half of the year.
The full list of Pokemon appearing on Saturday, December 18, is:
- Machop
- Roselia
- Swablu
- Gible
- Snivy
- Fletchling
All Pokemon spawning on the following day are:
- Eevee
- Duskull
- Shinx
- Tepig
- Oshawott
In addition to all of these Pokemon, the Pokemon from 2020 Community Days can all be caught as well. Trainers can get a hold of these Pokemon through hatching Eggs or Raid battles.
The full list of these Pokemon are as follows:
- Charmander
- Weedle
- Abra
- Gastly
- Rhyhorn
- Magikarp
- Porygon
- Elekid (Electabuzz in Raids)
- Magby (Magmar in Raids)
- Seedot
- Piplup
- Budew (only through Eggs)
Shiny hunters will be ecstatic to know that every single one of these Pokemon has a chance at being shiny. This is a great opportunity to catch shiny forms of Pokemon that they couldn’t catch during the original Community Day.
Community Days are known for not only having a particular Pokemon spawn but also for these creatures getting access to exclusive moves. Pokemon GO, fortunately, will allow trainers another opportunity to get these exclusive moves without the need for an Elite TM.
There is a group of Pokemon that, if evolved from Friday, December 17, at 10 am to Monday, December 20 at 10 am, will get access to an exclusive move. Those Pokemon are as follows:
- Charizard will learn Dragon Breath
- Beedrill will learn Drill Run
- Alakazam will learn Counter
- Machamp will learn Payback
- Gengar will learn Shadow Punch
- Gyarados will learn Aqua Tail
- Vaporeon will learn Scald
- Jolteon will learn Zap Cannon
- Flareon will learn Superpower
- Espeon will learn Shadow Ball
- Umbreon will learn Psychic
- Shiftry will learn Bullet Seed
- Altaria will learn Moonblast
- Empoleon will learn Hydro Cannon
- Luxray will learn Psychic Fangs
- Roselia will learn Bulet Seed and Fire-type Weather Ball
- Garchomp will learn Earth Power
- Rhyperior will learn Rock Wrecker
- Electivire will learn Flamethrower
- Magmortar will learn Thunderbolt
- Leafeon will learn Bullet Seed
- Glaceon will learn Water Pulse
- Porygon-Z will learn Tri Attack
- Dusknoir will learn Shadow Ball
- Serperior will learn Frenzy Plant
- Emboar will learn Blast Burn
- Samurott will learn Hydro Cannon
- Talonflame will learn Incinerate
- Sylveon will learn Psyshock
Finally, there will be five bonuses during the event:
- Incense will last for three hours
- Lure Modules will last for three hours
- When Eggs are placed in an Incubator, they will only need half the walk distance to hatch
- 2x Catch XP
- 2x Catch Stardust