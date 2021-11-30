Weaknesses for Registeel, Regirock and Regice in Pokemon GO

Every single legendary titan (Regirock, Registeel and Regice) in Pokemon GO has incredibly high defensive stats, making them tough to knock out.

These three legendary Pokemon could be caught after completing a special mission in the Hoenn region. Regirock had enormously high physical Defense, whereas Regice boasted strong Special Defense, with Registeel being a mix of both.

Specifically in Pokemon GO, both Regirock and Regice have identical stats, while Registeel has slightly less Attack and Defense.

Which Pokemon have good matchups against the legendary titans?

As they all have different typings and movepools, each legendary titan has their own set of top counters. Although if any trainers want one Pokemon to bring to all three Raids, they should use a strong Fighting-type Pokemon.

Between the three typings of the legendary titans (Rock, Ice and Steel), they each share a weakness to Fighting. As a result, strong Fighting-types appear on the top counters of all three Raid bosses. Specifically, Shadow Hariyama and Conkeldurr are in the top thirty Raid counters for Regice, Registeel and Regirock.

To ensure better results, trainers can prepare for these Pokemon individually. In addition to Fighting, Regirock has key weaknesses in Water, Grass and Steel-type Pokemon that trainers can exploit.

Any trainer who caught Zarude in the Search for Zarude event has a top thirty counter to Regirock. The best counters, though, are Shadow Metagross, Shadow Machamp and Mega Blastoise.

Mega Charizard Y can make quick work of both Regice and Registeel (Image via Niantic)

For Regice, being weak to Fire means that one particular Pokemon will have a field day against it: Mega Charizard Y. This behemoth of a Pokemon has a quick time to win against neutral matchups, so it’s easy to see how good it can be against a Pokemon it has a type advantage against.

In general, most of the best counters to Regice are Fire-type. Shadow Moltres, Shadow Entei and Reshiram all beat Regice in short time. Trainers who don’t have many legendaries or Shadow Pokemon can use Blaziken, Emboar and Darmantian to decent success.

The same can be said for Registeel, as it is also mostly weak to potent Fire-types. Mega Charizard Y is also the best counter for Registeel’s Raid, and most of the same Pokemon that beat Regice beat Registeel as well.

Of course, as with all Raids, the top counters are just there so trainers know which best Pokemon to use. With help, any trainer with a Pokemon with type advantage can beat these Raids.

