Can Scizor be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players are divided over different aspects of the game, such as their favorite creatures or moves. However, nearly all trainers are fans of the rare, differently-colored versions of creatures called shinies. Their rarity makes them highly coveted, and trainers across the title's existence have gone to great lengths to add to their collection.

Catching a shiny Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO becomes even more exciting when it is a rare spawn, such as a Legendary or Mega Evolution. One such creature that has made a comeback in Niantic's mobile game is Scizor, whose Mega Evolution form will appear in Mega Raids from May 2, 2023, to May 11, 2023.

This has left avid shiny collectors wondering whether participating in these raids will give them a chance to capture the shiny form of Scizor.

Shiny Scizor is available in Pokemon GO Mega Raids in May 2023

Pokemon GO players will indeed be able to encounter shiny versions of Scizor after they defeat its Mega Evolution in battle. According to Niantic, the creature will be available in both its regular form and shiny form through Mega Raids. However, it goes without saying that you will have to be considerably lucky to encounter the coveted shiny version.

Scizor is the evolved form of one of the most popular Bug-type Pokemon in the game. Upon evolution, it gains a secondary Steel typing, which makes it a very strong creature in battle (outside of its 4x weakness to fire).

Scizor has an interesting design, consisting of a bug's sectioned body made of meta as well as crablike claws on its forearms. The regular form is bright red in color with black embellishments on some parts. Its Mega Evolution maintains the same design structure but has a sharper look, with the claws getting serrated edges.

What makes acquiring Scizor's shiny form even more exciting is the fact that the Scizor and Mega Scizor have differently colored shinies. While the shiny Scizor has a light green body, the shiny Mega Scizor has a bright yellow body.

Best counters for Mega Scizor in Pokemon GO

In order to catch a shiny Scizor, you will need to first defeat Mega Scizor in a Mega Raid. Although the creature is strong, the task shouldn't be too difficult given its 4x weakness to Fire-type attacks.

Here are some of the best options, along with the most efficient Fast and Charged Attacks, to take into battle against Mega Scizor:

Mega Blaziken - Fire Spin + Blast Burn

- Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Charizard X/Y - Fire Spin + Blast Burn

- Fire Spin + Blast Burn Reshiram - Fire Fang + Fusion Flare

- Fire Fang + Fusion Flare Darmanitan - Fire Fang + Overheat

With this information, players should have a relatively easier time encountering a shiny Scizor and capturing it.

