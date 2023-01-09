How to cook Shiny Bug Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the many factors players can expect from modern Pokemon titles like Scarlet and Violet is an obscure method for hunting Shiny Pokemon. While Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon have Ultra Wormholes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have the Poke Radar, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have sandwiches.

Though initially thought of to be a friendship-increasing minigame, much like the curry in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the new sandwich feature has proven to be one of the most important concepts players can get a grasp on. Not only does this feature help with shiny hunting and building friendship, but it also helps with catching Pokemon and finding ones of different types.

Once players get a solid grasp on what ingredients do what, they can begin to freely make sandwiches depending on the situation they need them for. However, making sandwiches specifically for finding Shiny Pokemon can be a bit complicated. Even more so when players are hunting for ones of a certain element.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich guide: making the Bug Shining Power Sandwich

A player-made sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Creating the perfect sandwich for finding Shiny Bug-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet comes in a couple of different parts. Players will need a minimum of two distinct buffs that impact creatures of that type. Though some ingredients are associated with the type, they may fail to impact the buffs required.

For this recipe, players will need to enhance the encounter power as well as the shining power of their sandwich. The latter is easy, as only one ingredient in the game can impact this stat, while the former is a lot more complex given the amount of Bug-related ingredients that may or may not increase encounter power.

For the Shining Power, which is a buff that increases the likelihood of Shiny Pokemon to spawn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will need two of the Herba Mystica ingredients. Though their different flavor profiles may put some players off, this effect is purely aesthetic, and matching flavors do not need to be used.

These Herba Mystica ingredients can only be earned by completing 5 and 6-Star Tera Raids, which are exclusive to the post-game, meaning players must complete all four campaigns before finding them. These raids are the most challenging in the game, so players should bring their best Pokemon to take on the fight.

As for the secondary Bug-type specific ingredients, players will need a very specific arrangement. Out of all the ingredients in the game, cherry tomatoes, chorizo, potato salad, and curry powder are the only ones that significantly increase Bug-type encounter power. However, mixing these ingredients can get a bit complex as only the cherry tomato increases just Bug encounters.

That said, we can conclude that the best recipe for making the perfect Shiny Bug-type Pokemon-finding sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sadly a bit anti-climactic. The most consistent recipe that will guarantee the desired result is a combination of a cherry tomato and two Herba Mystica. That might not be much of a filling meal, but it will help trainers find the Shiny Scyther they are looking for.

