Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Annihilape PvP Build

Annihilape, the evolution of Primeape, is one of the newest creatures added in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Annihilape fixes many of the issues that led to Primeape falling out of favor in the metagame, and it has quickly become one of the most popular picks. This has led to many players looking to add one to their battle party.

However, players cannot simply add any Pokemon to their party and automatically be successful. There are many things trainers should consider before taking their team into an online battle arena. With close to 400 different potential opponents to go up against, players are going to need to prepare for all kinds of possibilities.

A creature as unique as Annihilape is bound to have some strategies that work well in different situations. Players also have a lot of options when it comes to dividing its effort values to make it even stronger. Here are some tips for those who plan on using this new Pokemon in their online battle team.

Using Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Everything to know about the popular Ghost and Fighting-type

Calebhart42 @ Midgar @calebhart42 Annihilape might be my favorite new Pokemon. Im getting big Akuma vibes from it Annihilape might be my favorite new Pokemon. Im getting big Akuma vibes from it https://t.co/RKTzVEQZmQ

The first thing to know about Annihilape is its typing. Annihilape is the only non-Mythical Ghost and Fighting-type Pokemon in the franchise. It is also the only Pokemon belonging to that typing that is eligible for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's online ranked battles. This truly makes Annihilape one of a kind in the current metagame.

In terms of Annihilape's stats, it has a clear focus on physical attacks, with a massive 115 Attack stat. This is followed closely by its base HP stat of 110. With its base Speed of 90, Annihilape barely reaches the Speed threshold that most trainers look for. This will allow it to outspeed a majority of the possible opponents it could encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Annihilape's largest boon comes in the form of its signature attack, Rage Fist. Each time Annihilape gets hit, Rage Fist's base power increases by 50, with the limit capping at 350 base power. Since Rage Fist requires Annihilape to take damage, the move pairs well with the move Drain Punch. Thankfully, this move is a TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so it should be easy to come across.

In order to use Annihilape effectively, trainers will need to ensure that it can constantly regenerate after it receives damage. This can be done by using the moves Drain Punch or Rest while it holds a Chesto Berry. Buffing moves like Bulk Up can also allow Annihilape to stay in battle longer, thanks to the boost to its Defense stat.

For double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Annihilape pairs well with teammates that can help it set up. Murkrow with Tailwind, Grimmsnarl with Screens, Maushold with Follow Me and Helping Hand, Amoongus with Spore and Rage Powder are all great choices for potential teammates.

Overall, Annihilape is a great Pokemon if trainers are looking for the perfect set-up sweeper. That being said, it can fall flat in situations without proper team support since it can easily get burst down by hard hitters like Gallade or Palafin.

