Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape

With the latest release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games for Gen 9, many fan-favorite critters are available for players to capture and train. One such Pokemon is Mankey, which has been around since the beginning of the franchise, and has received some upgrades this time around.

While earlier Mankey could only evolve into a Primeape, it has received a new evolution that takes it a step further and makes it even more powerful. It is the Annihilape evolution, a Ghost and Fighting-type Pokemon that can combine the best of both types for a powerful ally in combat.

But how can you evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Read on to find out.

What is Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

As trainers familiar with the series will know, Primeape is a very angry and punch-happy Pokemon that can hurt any enemy it faces. If it uses a certain style of punch enough times, it will evolve into an Annihilape.

While this may seem strange, there are many strange Pokemon that inhabit this generation of the series. Now trainers may be wondering, how can they make Primeape evolve by using a specific move? Below are a few steps that they can follow to acquire a brand new Annihilape in their Pokedex.

1) Capture a Mankey

The first step towards getting the Annihilape will be capturing the Mankey. This is a fairly simple task, and trainers can easily find one by venturing out to the earlier parts of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

When they find the South Province, they will see some Mankeys pop up in areas One, Two, and Five, and in the West Province in areas One and Three. Upon finding one, they should weaken it enough to capture it, and add it to their party.

2) Evolve the Mankey into Primeape

After capturing the Mankey, players can battle with it and level it up, or use Rare Candy to get it to level 28, where it will evolve into Primeape.

Alternatively, they can simply try to capture the high-level Primeape that resides in the West Province Area One and Three, and the North Province Area One.

However, it should be noted that this is a strong spawn and may not be so easy to capture. Once players have a Primeape, it will be time to evolve it into an Annihilape.

3) Evolving Primeape into Annihilape

Traditionally, Pokemon evolve when reaching a certain level. However, sometimes there are alternate methods to evolve them, and Annihilape is a product of one of these strange methods.

The way to evolve Primeape into Annihilape is to use the move Rage Fist 20 times in battle. There is one small thing to take note of however: players cannot visit a Pokemon Center during this endeavor because it will heal the creature and restart the process.

Therefore, to evolve into Annihilape, it is recommended to bring PP restoring items such as Elixir and Ether. Once the move has been used 20 times, simply level up the Primeape, and it will evolve into the new critter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Dominate with this powerful Ghost and Fighting-type Pokemon

With Annihilape on the player's side, they will be able to easily plow through any team that stands in their way, particularly those with Normal and Fighting typing, as it will be immune due to being a Ghost-type.

Additionally, with the new critter, players will be one step closer to completing their Pokedex and becoming a true Pokemon Master in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

