Exploring Pokemon Tier List in Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles (December 2022)

The competitive scene in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is quite fascinating, especially when it comes to Ranked Battles. Some players who play Showdown should know that there are many differences in the viability of certain Pokemon within Ranked Battles. For example, some species are banned from Ranked Battles but not Smogon's OU tier.

This Tier List will start with what's banned before moving on to what's good for competitive trainers.

Note: This Tier List is based on usage rates rather than theory-crafting.

Pocket Monsters banned from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles

The two main Legendaries are among the banned Pokemon that aren't usable for Scarlet and Violet's Ranked Battles (Image via Game Freak)

Here are all the creatures that are banned from any Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (as of December 2022):

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Galarian Meowth

Johto Wooper

Quagsire

Perrserker

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnett

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Wo-Chien

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Roaring Moon

Iron Valiant

Koraidon

Miraidon

The rest of this article will focus on what you should use for Series 1, which lasts until January 31, 2023.

Note: The usage rate discussed in this article is derived from Pikalytics, a valuable competitive resource that tracks data for Series 1.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Tier List (December 2022)

S-tier (Over 20% usage rate)

Gholdengo is the most used Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet's Ranked Battles (Image via Game Freak)

The following Pokemon have 20% usage or more in Scarlet and Violet's Series 1 Ranked Battles:

Gholdengo (30.38%)

(30.38%) Garchomp (27.92%)

(27.92%) Murkrow (27.56%)

(27.56%) Amoonguss (24.12%)

(24.12%) Annihilape (20.40%)

Gholdengo's most common moves are Make It Rain, Shadow Ball, Protect, Nasty Plot, Dazzling Gleam, Thunderbolt, and Trick. Some of its most common teammates include Garchomp and Murkrow.

Garchomp is still as solid as always (Image via Game Freak)

Garchomp's moves typically include a combination of Earthquake, Protect, Dragon Claw, Rock Slide, and Swords Dance, depending on what the user needs. Its most common teammates are Gholdengo, Murkrow, and Amoonguss.

Murkrow has been a menace with Eviolite as its item and the following moves:

Tailwind

Foul Play

Taunt

Haze

Its most common teammates are Gholdengo, Garchomp, Hydreigon, Annihilape, and Arcanine.

Amoonguss's Regenerator Ability and useful utility moves give it a valuable niche (Image via Game Freak)

Amoonguss typically runs Spore, Rage Powder, Clear Smog, Protect, Pollen Puff, or Giga Drain. Rage Powder is one of the few redirection moves in the game, making Amoonguss a common sight in double battles (and trainers wouldn't use it in the singles format).

Finally, Annihilape is an all-around solid Fighting/Ghost-type Pokemon with a devastating Rage Fist, alongside other solid moves like Final Gambit, Drain Punch, and Bulk Up. Trainers usually see it alongside Murkrow, Maushold, Grimmsnarl, and Hydreigon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

A-Tier (15%~20% usage rate)

Armarouge barely has less than 20% usage rate (Image via Game Freak)

Here are some other Pokemon that see regular play in Scarlet and Violet's Series 1 Ranked Battles:

Armarouge (19.42%)

Hydreigon (18.94%)

Grimmsnarl (18.42%)

Arcanine (17.27%)

Indeedee-F (15.32%)

Meowscarada (15.11%)

Armarouge is often seen alongside Indeedee-F, who has Psychic Surge as an Ability, which synergizes excellently with the Pokemon's Expanding Force move. On a related note, Indeedee-F bizarrely got Trick Room this generation, even though it used to only be available for its male counterpart.

Hydreigon is a solid all-around attacker, while Grimmsnarl and Arcanine have great utility thanks to Prankster and Intimidate, respectively.

Meowscarada's Protean ability is excellent as it allows the Pokemon to almost always have STAB on its attacks.

B-tier (10%~14.99% usage rate)

Technically, the high usage rate displayed below is for the Maushold-Four variant (Image via Game Freak)

Some of the Pokemon listed below are quite good but are a bit more team-reliant, making them less ubiquitous compared to the higher-tiered options:

Maushold (12.98%)

Rotom-Wash (12.28%)

Torkoal (11.94%)

Sylveon (10.54%)

Most Maushold run Population Bomb alongside Wide Lens, which enables it to deal massive damage. Meanwhile, Rotom-Wash has several strong moves, such as Hydro Pump, Volt Switch, and Will-o-Wisp, to keep it relevant.

Torkoal automatically sets up harsh sunlight thanks to its Drought Ability, which is something no other legal creature can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Its Eruption is also devastating under Trick Room.

Sylveon's Hyper Voice becomes a Fairy move thanks to its Pixilate Ability.

C-tier (5%~9.99% usage rate)

Kingambit falls short of 10% usage (Image via Game Freak)

Just for reference, here are some other notable creatures used in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Series 1 Ranked Battles:

Kingambit (9.43%)

(9.43%) Dondozo (9.36%)

(9.36%) Tyranitar (8.74%)

(8.74%) Farigiraf (8.23%)

(8.23%) Kilowattrel (7.94%)

(7.94%) Tatsugiri (7.92%)

(7.92%) Dragonite (7.80%)

(7.80%) Dragapult (7.45%)

(7.45%) Ceruledge (7.43%)

(7.43%) Gyarados (7.24%)

(7.24%) Baxcalibur (6.74%)

(6.74%) Flamigo (6.52%)

(6.52%) Skeledirge (5.85%)

(5.85%) Hariyama (5.61%)

(5.61%) Talonflame (5.61%)

(5.61%) Gastrodon (5.39%)

(5.39%) Abomasnow (5.37%)

(5.37%) Volcarona (5.00%)

Usage rates can always fluctuate, especially since the Series 1 Ranked Battles will last past December 2022 and end on January 31, 2023.

