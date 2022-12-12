"Meowscarada is still the best starter" - Scarlet and Violet player makes the case for the Magician Pokemon

The topic of what Starter Pokemon is the best comes with every new Pokemon game, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is no different. With three excellently-designed creatures for players to choose from, each of them is bound to have their own set of fans. However, Meowscarada trainers have been quite vocal on Reddit.

While not the first starter to have the secondary Dark typing, Meowscarada was always expected to have a dedicated group of trainers since the reveal of its base forn, Sprigatito. Ever since, the hype for this creature's line of evolution has been growing exponentailly, leading to the game's launch.

One user on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit decided to make their opinions known to the community in their recent post. However, many players disagree with their choice, leading to a debate regarding some of the game's more advanced features.

Reddit Reacts to Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Perfection or Overrated?

User Epic_Rain on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit posted a screenshot of presumably their Meowscarada in-game and uploaded it to the forum with the caption reading only "Meowscarada is still the best starter in Pokemon Violet and Scarlet." Though it was unclear exactly what they meant, fellow users decided to give their outlook.

Meowscarada's stats spread and paired with its type combination makes it one of the most fragile creatures to come from the new titles. This makes it incredibly easy for it to be disposed of in a battle with powerful Bug-types like Forretress and Scizor. User enrique0416 pointed this out in the reply above.

Meowscarada's hidden ability, Protean, was just nerfed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as well. Before, Protean would change the ability of the user every time they used a move, this would make them unpredictable as well as always giving them the same-type attack bonus. Now, this ability only changes the user's type once.

On the other side of the spectrum, fans have taken this post as an opportunity to gush about how much they love the fully evolved Fire-type Starter, Skeledirge. With its unique design, powerful typing, and lovable pre-evolved forms, players really do not have any reason to hate the adorable fire crocodile.

While the Starter Wars always lead to entertaining threads to read online, this generation of Starter Pokemon have a fair amount of controversy. This is because Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are seemingly meant to shake the metagame of the franchise on its head with all the new held items added and almost every new creature having some level of competitive niche.

With Meowscarada's lackluster hidden ability and terrible defensive typing, it is unlikely that the new cat Pokemon will make a splash in the emerging competitive scene. However, the other two starters may see some success given their powerful typings as well as their amazing hidden abilities.

At the end of the day, players should not their their decision of Starter Pokemon be swayed by some forum post online or some metagame tier list. The most fun of every Pokemon game is building a team of the creatures trainers encounter along their way. With this being said, user Epic_Rain's opinion should not be dismissed. After all, everyone is entitled to have their own opinions.

