5 most underwhelming Starter Pokemon of all time

Starter Pokemon are among the most popular in the entire franchise.

Not only are most cute to start and ferocious at the end, but players usually stick with them the whole game, forming an emotional attachment.

As there are eight generations of Pokemon, there are 24 Starter Pokemon. However, that list can also include Pikachu and Eevee, since both featured in the Let's Go versions of Kanto. Each title, excluding Pokemon Yellow and Let's Go, features three starters at the beginning of each game.

Players can pick any one of these mons. While most Starters are well-worth the choice, others are only used for runs where difficulty is the name of the game. In other words, these specific Starters can be classified as "underwhelming."

Five Starter Pokemon that fail to excite

#5 - Fennekin

Image via Game Freak

Fennekin, the Generation VI Fire Starter, is the only member of this list to be included because of appearance.

While both the first and second stage evolutions are great, the final stage, Delphox, is widely regarded as the worst designed Starter Pokemon evolution. Besides that, the line isn't horrid stats wise.

#4 - Snivy

Image via Game Freak

The best Starter for Generation V, Snivy is about as plain as a Pokemon can get. While the idea of a grass serpent is intriguing, this line doesn't feature enough strengths to push it to the top of any Starters list.

Snivy remains a mono-Grass type throughout its evolutions, and because of this, its move pool isn't all that great.

#3 - Chespin

Image via Nintendo

The Grass Starter Pokemon from Generation VI is next up on the list. Chespin, in its first form, is a cute Starter Pokemon that seems to have a ton of potential.

However, as the evolution progresses, the cuteness quickly dies out, and fans are left with the Grass/Fighting-type Chesnaught. While the typing is unique and the Defense stat is formidable, Chespin's line struggles in Gen VI.

#2 - Oshawott

Image via Nintendo

The only Water Starter Pokemon on this list, Oshawott was and still is a massive disappointment to fans. Generation V didn't feature the best Starters, and it's clear that Oshawott is the worst of the bunch.

A mono-Water type, this otter's evolutions aren't anything to write home about, and its move pool is exceptionally shallow.

#1 - Chikorita

Image via Nintendo

Coming in at number one is Chikorita, the Grass Starter Pokemon from Generation II. Widely regarded as one of the worst Starter lines, Chikorita is extremely cute and made many fans choose it initially.

However, as time progressed, Gen II got tough while using Chikorita, thanks to its lackluster moves and stats. Also, the Starter's final form evolution, Meganium, is one of the most disliked Pokemon of all time.

