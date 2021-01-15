Top 5 Gym Battles from the Pokemon anime

The Pokemon anime always leads to a culmination where Ash and another trainer duke it out in a battle to find out who the best is. While not every battle is a gym battle, the gym versions are some of the best viewers have seen.

In all of the battles, Ash can try to battle against the odds to prove his merit as a trainer. Each time is different, and many of them show off the progression that Ash and his Pokemon have throughout the series.

Every battle has a reason to watch, and it's great to view, but some remain known as the best ever.

5 best Gym Battles from the Pokemon anime

#5 - Battle against Lt. Surge

Ash's battle against Lt. Surge was one of the first real developmental arcs for Pikachu. Not only did Pikachu face up against a bigger evolved version of itself, but it also ended up in the hospital in the series against Lt. Surge.

In a moment of character progression, Pikachu learned and eventually beat the Raichu. Pikachu pulled it off by using his tail as leverage and took advantage of the speed that he had.

#4 - Battle against Grant

For this battle, Ash took advantage of the training he completed with Froakie in order to win the Cliff Badge.

Froakie and Onix begin the battle against each other, and Froakie doesn't start out as strong. But once Onix throws out a Rock Tomb, the battle stands out.

Rock Tomb is a move that Ash and Froakie trained to counter in order to win the fight. Froakie remembered the training and jumped from Rock to Rock in order to counter the move and beat Onix. By the end of the fight, Pikachu is up against Tyrunt for the win.

#3 - Battle against Volkner

In this battle, only Ash is allowed to substitute, and he's hoping to get closer to the Sinnoh Badge. Volkner's first Pokemon is Electivire, and Ash uses Torterra.

Electivire ends up taking out Torterra and gives Pikachu a very difficult fight to contest. The battle ends with Luxray against Infernape, and Infernape closes out the match in a fury.

#2 - Battle against Korrina

Animation is at one of its best examples in this battle with Ash and Korrina. Pokemon like Talonflame and Machoke go face to face before the final two Pokemon are in play.

Lucario and Pikachu are the last ones, and Lucario is in a Mega evolved state. Yet, despite the odds, Pikachu takes Lucario down.

#1 - Battle against Blaine

Ash initially forfeits the first battle they have in order to stop the eruption of the volcano. However, they have a rematch back at the volcano in order to seal their rivalry once and for all.

Ash's Charizard faces off against Blaine's Magmar, who knocks Charizard into the volcano. Initially, Ash thinks the battle is over and calls a foul, but Charizard uses flying to pull Magmar and himself out of the final. One final Seismic Toss from Charizard finishes Magmar.