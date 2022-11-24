How to catch a duplicate Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet 

While there are a lot of performance issues and bugs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can take advantage of a fair number of exploits in both versions.

There is currently one exploit in the 1.01 version of the games, which will allow you to obtain a duplicate Shiny Pokemon.

Shinies are incredibly rare in any Pokemon game. While they may not be the most powerful addition to your party, Shiny Pokemon have incredible trade value, which is one of the reasons why you will want to get your hands on duplicates.

Getting a duplicate Shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a complicated process. Hence, today’s guide will go over all the steps you need to take to make the most of the exploit.

Obtaining a duplicate Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

You will be required to do a few things to make the most of the 1.01 exploit and get your hands on a duplicate shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

However, before going into how to capture one, it’s important to note that the exploit will only work in those towns that are open and capable of despawning a Pokemon. You will be able to identify these towns by noticing if there is a loading screen when you make your way into it.

Open towns will not subject you to a loading screen once you enter it. Moreover, just about any open town will not do as you will need a town with a Shiny spawn point in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Once you have the two requisites met, here are the things that you will need to do to have a duplicate Shiny:

Before encountering the Shiny Pokemon, you will need to save the game manually. This is important, as you might accidentally cause it to faint while attempting to catch it. So in the scenario that the Pokemon does faint, you can re-try catching it by closing the game and restarting it.

When trying to catch the Pokemon, make sure you do not afflict it with status effects like Burn, as it will tick away at its health and have a higher chance of making it faint. It’s better to inflict it with statuses like Paralysis and Sleep.

After you have been able to catch the Shiny successfully, you can then make your way to the nearest Town. Once the township's name crops us, you will need to save your game again and exit Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Then turn the game on again, and you will see that you have spawned on the location where you initially met the Shiny. You will notice that the same Shiny has appeared there again, and you will be able to catch it and have a duplicate in your box.

It’s important to note here that the exploit only works in the current 1.01 patch of Pokemon Scarlet, and Game Freaks may decide to patch it out in future updates.

