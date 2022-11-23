Fact Check: Can you evolve Pokemon through auto-battle in Scarlet and Violet

You will be able to do a variety of things with your favorite Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. From battling to having them walk beside you, your favorite buddies can be very helpful in various situations.

One mechanic that the title has introduced is Auto Battling, where you can make your Pokemon walk beside you and automatically battle others in the wild to defeat them. This will net the Pokemon a fair amount of XP if it wins, with the other in the party receiving half of the XP amount.

While your Pokemon will be able to level through this process, it will unfortunately not be able to evolve through it. While the auto-battling feature is a neat one that will help you level up your Pokemon, it will unfortunately not be able to evolve them once they reach the level threshold.

To do that, you will need to manually battle other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet to give them one level up and start the evolution process.

For them to evolve, you must cancel the auto-battle before they can level up. You will then be required to initiate a normal battle if you feel that the Pokemon is close to the required level, which will initiate the evolution.

Once the normal battle is over and your Pokemon gains a level, it will only evolve if it has reached the threshold for it. Alternatively, you can use EXP candies to level up and evolve your Pokemon.

While auto-battling is a great way to earn passive XP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it will unfortunately not allow you to evolve a Pokemon even after it crosses its evolution threshold.

However, this should not stop you from using the Let’s Go feature, as XP farming and allowing your Pokemon to scour the open world for items is one of the best uses of the buddy system in the game.

Some of the harder late-game content is challenging to complete and will require you to be completely prepared for them. The Let’s Go feature and the auto-battling system make the end-game grind significantly easier.

