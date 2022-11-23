Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Is it important to take Academy Classes?

There are a few different Academy Classes to take in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but they're completely optional. The main reason to take the Academy Classes is to get some good rewards, especially in the early stages of the two games. Here are the relevant subjects:

Art

Battle

Biology

History

Home Economics

Language

Maths

This article will also cover the related topic of befriending the teachers of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Uva Academy. Getting to know your professors in these side quests gives these characters far more depth to their personalities than just the regular classes.

Not to mention, there are additional rewards worth covering.

These are the rewards you get for taking Academy Classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Trainer taking a lesson in Biology (Image via Game Freak)

You unlock Academy Classes very early in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Uva Academy is the full name of the school that you, Nemona, and several other students attend at the beginning of the game.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open-world games with the freedom to do whatever you want, some players might skip Academy Classes and focus on something else. However, you get some useful elements by attending school, especially at the beginning of the game, where the rewards are the most useful.

If you'd like to take a class, talk to the old lady NPC at the front desk inside Uva Academy.

Talk to this NPC to get started (Image via Game Freak)

You will get a prompt to study one of several subjects. The number of classes you can take correlates with the number of gyms you have completed thus far. Each subject has up to six classes, and there are tests associated with the number you have finished thus far.

You will get a midterm when you complete three Academy Classes. Likewise, you will receive a final when you finish six of them. You just need to answer three questions correctly to pass the midterm and get four questions correct for the final.

A student, who is about to take an exam in a different subject (Image via Game Freak)

Here are the rewards associated with these passing these two tests:

Midterms: 5 Exp. Candy S

5 Exp. Candy S Finals: 5 Exp. Candy M

One Exp. Candy S gives you 800 experience when used, whereas a single Exp. Candy M gives you 3,000 experience. These rewards are quite good for the early game, especially since you only need to beat the second gym to unlock all Academy Classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Befriending teachers

You can go to different parts of the school with this menu (Image via Game Freak)

The final detail worth noting is that you can befriend teachers in these two games. Here are the requirements maxing out each teacher:

Clavell: Complete Starfall Street

Complete Starfall Street Dendra: Complete all Battle classes and conversations.

Complete all Battle classes and conversations. Hassel: Complete all Art classes and conversations.

Complete all Art classes and conversations. Jacq: Take a Biology Class and register 200 Pokemon in your Pokedex

Take a Biology Class and register 200 Pokemon in your Pokedex Miriam: Talk to her several times.

Talk to her several times. Raifort: Show her Chi-Yu, Chien-Po, Ting-Lu, and Wo-Chien.

Show her Chi-Yu, Chien-Po, Ting-Lu, and Wo-Chien. Saguaro: Give him Sweet Herb Mystica.

Give him Sweet Herb Mystica. Salvatore: Complete all Language classes

Complete all Language classes Tyme: Complete all Math classes and conversations.

Here are the rewards for befriending each teacher in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Clavell: Big Nugget

Big Nugget Dendra: 10 Proteins

10 Proteins Hassel: 50 Dragon Tera Shards

50 Dragon Tera Shards Jacq: False Swipe TM, 20 Ultra Balls

False Swipe TM, 20 Ultra Balls Miriam: 10 Max Revives

10 Max Revives Raifort: Nasty Plot TM

Nasty Plot TM Saguaro: Slowpoke Cup

Slowpoke Cup Salvatore: Galarian Meowth

Galarian Meowth Tyme: 50 Rock Tera Shards

That's the end of this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide.

