Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Nemona in the final battle

As one of your primary rivals in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nemona is a strong NPC in both games. Like your character, Nemona also attends the Paldea region’s Pokemon Academy and represents her class as the Class President. Apart from this, she is your neighbor in the games.

Nemona is a Pokemon trainer who loves to have battles and has already reached the Champion rank. She performed exceptionally well during the previous year’s Treasure Hunt event and encourages you to participate as well. This is one of the main reasons you keep bumping into her repeatedly. Nemona will challenge you several times during the storyline of Victory Road, and you will need to figure out the best strategies to win against her. Below is a guide to help you defeat this powerful Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainer in her final battle.

Strategies to defeat Nemona in her final battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After defeating the Elite Four and the Top Champion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, your sixth and final battle with Nemona will begin. The battle will take place in the central plaza of Mesagoza. Nemona's powerful team of monsters poses a much bigger challenge than Top Champion Geeta's team. For her final battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nemona will have the following team:

Lycanroc

Level: 65

65 Type: Rock

Rock Weakness: Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type

Pawmot

Level: 65

65 Type: Electric / Fighting

Electric / Fighting Weaknesses: Fairy, Ground, and Psychic

Orthworm

Level: 65

65 Type: Steel

Steel Weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, and Ground

Goodra

Level: 65

65 Type: Dragon

Dragon Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, and Ice

Dudunsparce

Level: 65

65 Type: Normal

Normal Weaknesses: Fighting

Meowscarada

Level: 66

66 Type: Grass / Dark

Grass / Dark Terra Type: Grass

Grass Weaknesses: Bug, Fairy Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison

Bug, Fairy Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison Terra Type Weaknesses: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison

Skeledirge

Level: 66

66 Type: Fire / Ghost

Fire / Ghost Terra Type: Fire

Fire Weaknesses: Dark Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water

Dark Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water Terra Type Weaknesses: Ground, Rock, and Water

Quaquaval

Level: 66

66 Type: Water / Fighting

Water / Fighting Terra Type: Water

Water Weaknesses: Bug, Electric, Fairy Fighting, and Grass

Bug, Electric, Fairy Fighting, and Grass Terra Type Weaknesses: Electric and Grass

PonyBeatnik @TheBeatnikPony Nemona is the best character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nemona is the best character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet https://t.co/AqZNzxXD4a

When battling Lycanroc, you are advised to exploit its Rock-type weakness. In both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, monsters proficient in Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves are found in abundance. These Pokemon can deal a lot of damage to Lycanroc. Those who have picked either Quaxly or Sprigatito as their starter Pokemon can use them during this part of the battle.

For Pawmot, you are advised to use creatures that share Fairy, Ground, and Psychic typing. When battling Goodra, using powerful Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type moves can easily inflict serious damage on it. Nemona's team also has an Orthworm, but it is significantly weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type Pokemon, which provides enough room to defeat it if you pick Fuecoco or Armarougein.

Dudunsparce stands out among all the fighters in Nemona's team because it only has one weakness. However, this weakness is relatively easy to exploit. If you have Quaxly as your starter fighter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, its evolution Quaquaval can easily defeat Dudunsparce with Fighting-type moves. If you don't have this starter, any powerful Fighting-type like Annihilape, Pawmot, or Lucario will suffice.

As the battle nears its end, Nemona will use the terastallized form of her starter Pokemon. You are advised to use the terastallized form of your starter Pokemon as well, and if you're in a situation where you can't do so, you can use any powerful fighter on your roster that exploits the weaknesses of Nemona's starter. Once you manage to defeat Nemona in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the storyline of Victory Road will come to an end.

