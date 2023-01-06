How to cook Shiny Ghost Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With the advent of the picnic and sandwich systems in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have a new way to hunt for shiny Pocket Monsters. By snacking on the right sandwich, players can offer a huge boost to shiny appearance rates for specific creatures.

When built correctly, sandwiches can boost the shiny appearances of different Pokemon based on their elemental types. While this doesn't guarantee shiny variants, it makes them considerably more likely to appear in the wild.

Sandwiches can be created for various elemental types, including Ghost-type Pokemon. This mechanic is something worth looking into since many of the best Pocket Monsters in Scarlet and Violet are at least partially Ghost-type.

So, how can a trainer make a sandwich with the maximum shiny power for Ghost-types?

How to create a maximum efficiency Shiny Ghost-Type Sandwich and find its trickiest ingredient in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In addition to existing sandwich recipes, Pokemon trainers can use Creative Mode to form custom recipes (Image via Game Freak)

Shiny sandwiches are admittedly fairly expensive ingredient-wise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but trainers certainly can't argue with the results.

By entering the Creative Mode of the sandwich menu, players can combine ingredients that don't usually go together in the standard recipe menu. This will result in creations superior to any sandwich that Game Freak provides by default. If trainers are shiny hunting for Ghost-types, there's one sandwich recipe they'll need to make.

Here's how to make a Ghost-Type Shiny Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Collect the following ingredients: Red onion, two Salty Herba Mystica, and any type of sandwich pick (red flag works fine). Enter the sandwich menu by starting a picnic in the wild and interacting with the picnic table. Then press X to enter Creative Mode. Create a recipe with red onions and two Salty Herba Mystica. Make the sandwich. The Herba Mystica should be applied as a seasoning. Place the three red onions provided across the sandwich evenly. Complete the sandwich by placing the bread so that it covers the onions and seasoning. Apply your sandwich pick to complete the recipe.

With this specific sandwich recipe, players will receive Sparkling Power Level 3 for Ghost-type creatures as well as Level 3 Title and Encounter Power. This sandwich's effect will make Ghost-type Pokemon appear much more often, and shinies will also be much more prevalent than they normally would be.

Any Pocket Monsters caught while these effects are active will also have an increased likelihood of having a title equipped, which is a nice plus.

At any rate, the trickiest ingredient to obtain in this recipe is undoubtedly the Salty Herba Mystica. These rare seasonings can be obtained by completing 5 and 6-star Tera Raid battles. If players want to improve their shiny hunting odds in general, they'll want to outfit their team for peak battle performance and find trainers who have done the same.

When a Tera Raid boss of high caliber is defeated, players can obtain Herba Mystica and a host of other incredibly useful items. This includes EV-increasing or reducing items, EXP candies, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes