How to evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro or Slowking in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

Slowpoke is the featured pocket monster in Pokemon GO's March 2023 Community Day event that's being held on March 18, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. During the event, both the Kantonian and Galarian variants of Slowpoke will have increased spawn rates in the wild, with their shiny forms appearing approximately one out of twenty-five times.

Slowpokes from both the Kanto and Galar regions of the Pokemon franchise are capable of branched evolutions, which means that they can evolve into different creatures depending on the method of evolution. The two possible evolutions for Slowpoke are Slowbro and Slowking.

As Pokemon GO follows a different model of evolving pocket monsters than the console games, it can often be confusing for new and old trainers. Moreover, both regional variants of Slowpoke have some unique conditions that you must fulfill in order to achieve the desired evolutions.

This article will provide you with a detailed overview of what you must do to obtain each of the evolutions of Kantonian and Galarian Slowpoke in Niantic's mobile game during the event.

There are different criteria that must be fulfilled to get each Slowpoke evolution in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, all but one Slowpoke evolution line require you to use additional items or fulfill certain tasks to evolve this Pokemon. The following sections will give you a detailed account of how you can go about evolving Slowpoke.

How to evolve Kantonian Slowpoke into Slowbro

This is possibly the easiest evolution to achieve as it follows the regular format of evolutions in Pokemon GO. You simply have to collect 50 Slowpoke Candy to unlock this evolution. Once you have 50 Slowpoke Candy, the 'Evolve' button under the creature will become clickable. All you have to do is click on it to evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro.

How to evolve Kantonian Slowpoke into Slowking

The Kanto variant of Slowking evolution in Pokemon GO follows a similar pattern as Slowbro, but requires an additional item known as King's Rock. King's Rock is a collectible item that's available in the game and can be obtained by completing missions. The Community Day Event features multiple research tasks, of which the Timed Research is guaranteed to give you four King's Rocks.

You only need one King's Rock for each evolution, in addition to 50 Slowpoke Candy. Once you have all of the required materials, follow the same process as before to evolve Slowbro into Kantonian Slowking.

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Slowbro or Slowking

Fortunately, these two evolutions have the same process. Although the process isn't particularly complex, it may take you longer than the Kantonian variants. To achieve any of the Galarian evolutions of Slowpoke in Pokemon GO, you have to make a Galarian Slowpoke your Buddy Pokemon and then catch 30 Psychic-type creatures in the game.

Upon fulfilling this criteria, you should be able to evolve your Buddy Pokemon into either Galarian Slowbro or Slowking depending on your choice. You have to go through this relatively rigorous process every time you wish to evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into either form.

It should be noted that under ordinary conditions, you have to catch 30 Poison-type creatures to evolve Galarian Slowpoke and that catching 30 Psychic-types is a special feature of the ongoing Community Day, which will expire at 10:00 pm local time on the same day as the event.

Although the process may seem complex, it's highly recommended that you evolve Slowpoke during this Pokemon GO event as it will provide the evolved forms with access to the Legacy Charged Attack 'Surf.'

