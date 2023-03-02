Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day (March 2023): Schedule, featured attack, shiny debut, evolution change, and more

With the beginning of a new month in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world can look forward to another iteration of a Community Day event for them to dive into. For the month of March, the featured pocket monster will be Slowpoke and its Galarian variant. Both Pokemon will have an increased spawn rate in the wild during the event.

Community Day is a recurring monthly event that features a pocket monster in the limelight, along with unique attack moves, event bonuses, and more. These events are a delightful part of the Pokemon GO experience, with players getting together to participate and make the most out of it.

This article jots down all the available information for the March 2023 Community Day, including the schedule, a featured attack, debuts, and more.

Everything you need to know about Slowpoke Community Day (March 2023) in Pokemon GO

The Slowpoke Community Day is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, starting at 2 pm local time and ending at 5 pm. As mentioned above, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wilderness for trainers to catch.

The March 2023 Community Day will mark the debut of the shiny variant of Galarian Slowpoke for lucky players to encounter. Shiny Slowpoke will also be available to be encountered during the event. The event bonuses that they will enjoy on the Slowpoke Community Day will include:

Increased spawns

Players will enjoy 3x Catch XP

Incense will last for 3 hours when activated by players

Lures will last for 3 hours when activated by players

Players will enjoy 2x Catch Candy

Players will have double the chance to get XL Candy from capturing Pokemon

Players will be able to make one extra Special Trade for the day (this bonus will last till 10 pm local time)

Players will need 50% less Stardust to make Trades (this bonus will last till 10 pm local time)

Those who evolve a Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke during the Pokemon GO Community Day event or up to five hours afterwards will get their hands on a Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking that has the Charged Attack Surf (Trainer Battles - 65 Power and Gyms & raids - 65 power) learnt.

AR photos taken during the event can be photobombed by Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke. Niantic is also tweaking the evolution requirements for Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro.

Event-themed avatar items and stickers (Image via Pokemon GO)

While players are required to catch 30 Poison-type pocket monsters while having Galarian Slowpoke as their buddy, during the Pokemon GO Community Day event until 10 pm local time, players will need to catch 30 Psychic types while adventuring with the Galarian pocket monster.

Pokemon GO players will also get to enjoy bonus raid battles after the Community Day event is over, with Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke spawning in Four-Star Raids. Successfully completing the said Raids will result in more of the Raid boss spawning around the gym.

The March 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day will feature its own event-exclusive Special Research story, Timed Research, and an event-themed Field Research task. There will also be event-themed stickers and avatar items for players to acquire and enjoy.

