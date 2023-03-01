Pokemon GO Rising Heroes March 2023: Events, raids, spotlight hours, and more

As Pokemon GO's Rising Heroes goes live around the world today, Niantic has revealed the popular AR game's content roadmap for the new month. This new season, trainers will see exciting Pocket Monsters in Five-Star and Mega Raids, along with a bunch of events, as the month rolls forward.

Season 10 Rising Heroes is set to begin on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will continue until Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Within this period, players will see new Research Breakthroughs, wild encounters, egg hatches, a season-long ticketed Timed Research, and plenty more.

This article jots down all the available information surrounding the events, raids, and Spotlight Hours that are scheduled to take place in the new season of Pokemon GO this March.

What can Pokemon GO trainers expect for March 2023?

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

Anyone can be a hero. Whether it's helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!

As per the official announcement shared on Pokemon GO's official Twitter channel, the content roadmap for the month of March in Rising Heroes is as follows:

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10:00 am and ends at 10:00 am local time)

Mega Charizard Y (shiny variant will be available) - March 1 to March 8

Mega Medicham (shiny variant will be available) - March 8 to March 21

Mega Venusaur (shiny variant will be available) - March 21 to March 28

Mega Alakazam (shiny variant will be available) - March 28 to April 10

Five-Star Raids in Pokemon GO (Starts at 10:00 am local time and ends at 10:00 am local time)

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) (shiny variant will be available) - March 1 to March 8

Ho-Oh (shiny variant will be available) - March 8 to March 21

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme) (shiny variant will be available) - March 21 to March 28

Lugia (shiny variant will be available) - March 28 to April 10

Pokemon GO Events

Catch Mastery Event - March 5 (Starts at 10:00 am local time and ends at 8:00 pm local time)

Festival of Colors Event - March 8 to March 14 (Starts at 10:00 am local time and ends at 8:00 pm local time)

Elite Raid - March 11 (Will be held at 11:00 am local time, 2:00 pm local time, and 5:00 pm local time)

March Community Day - March 18 (Starts at 2:00 pm local time and ends at 5:00 pm local time)

Let's GO! + Team GO Rocket Takeover - March 21 to March 29 (Starts at 10:00 am local time and ends at 8:00 pm local time)

GO Battle Day: Palmer - March 25 (Starts at 12:00 am local time and ends at 11:59 pm local time)

Spotlight Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Eevee (shiny variant will be available) - March 7 [2x Transfer Candy]

Rowlet - March 14 [2x Evolve XP]

Litten - March 21 [2x Catch Stardust]

Popplio - March 28 ]2x Catch XP]

Raid Hours in Pokemon GO (Starts at 6 pm local time and ends at 7 pm local time)

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme) (shiny variant will be available) - March 1

Ho-Oh (shiny variant will be available) - March 8

Ho-Oh (shiny variant will be available) - March 15

Thundurus (Incarnate Forme) (shiny variant will be available) - March 22

Lugia (shiny variant will be available) - March 29

From March 1, 2023, to June 1, 2023, the Research Breakthrough encounters for completing Field Research tasks will be Parasect, Pinsir (shiny variant will be available), Snorlax (shiny variant will be available), Gible (shiny variant will be available), Furfrou (shiny variant will be available), and Goomy.

