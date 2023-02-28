Pokemon GO Season 10 Mythical Wishes: Schedule, Elite Raids, Ticketed Timed research, Research Breakthroughs, and more

The wait is over, as Niantic has revealed what the upcoming Season 10 will bring to Pokemon GO. Trainers can finally check out what's in store in the near future, with the new Rising Heroes season slated to begin in less than a day.

The new season not only brings fresh events and celebrations, it also modifies Research Breakthroughs, wild spawns, and more.

Although the popular AR title is over half a decade old, the hype and excitement surrounding Pokemon GO have endured, with the footfall at the recent GO Tour Hoenn: Las Vegas being a worthy testament.

While there have been pitfalls and hiccups, the developers at Niantic have done a commendable job at consistently adding and refreshing the player experience.

This article gathers information for the new Rising Heroes season in Pokemon GO, featuring Research Breakthrough encounters, Elite Raids, and more.

Pokemon GO Rising Heroes Season 10 begins tomorrow with a plethora of new additions

In Pokemon GO, Season 10: Rising Heroes will begin on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and is slated to run until Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time.

While mentioning new features for the season, the official announcement for Season 10 first talks about Roaming Form Gimmighoul, which is available to be caught in Pokemon GO.

Trainers will remember that they were able to encounter the Gen IX pocket monster in the AR title earlier last year when they procured the Mysterious Coin. Now, both Gimmighoul and Gholdengo have made their debuts in Pokemon GO. The mechanics of encountering Roaming Form Gimmighoul revolve around the Coin Bag, similar to encountering Meltan with the help of the Mystery Box.

It has also been mentioned that all pocket monsters can now be discovered in XXS and XXL sizes. Elite Raids are also announced to return with Season 10 Rising Heroes, with the Legendary Titans Regieleki and Regidrago slated to play the Elite Raid boss.

Regieleki and Regidrago made their first appearance in The Crown Tundra DLC expansion of Pokemon Sword and Shield. Niantic had already teased the two Legendary Titans through an earlier tweet today. The Elite Raid schedule for the upcoming season that has been revealed is as follows:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - Raid boss not confirmed

Sunday, April 9, 2023 - Raid boss not confirmed

While none of the Community Days featured pocket monsters have been announced, the schedule for this season's Community Days is as follows:

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - Featured Pokemon not announced

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - Featured Pokemon not announced

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - Featured Pokemon not announced

Thursday, May 25, 2023 - Featured Pokemon not announced

With the debut of Season 10 Rising Heroes, trainers will be able to purchase the Ticketed Timed Research: Willow's Wardrobe, a season-long quest to unlock a new Professor Willow-inspired costume for trainers. Furthermore, the Timed Research will also presents a Melmetal encounter that will know the Charged Attack Double Iron Bash.

In Season 10 Rising Heroes, the Research Breakthrough pocket monsters for completing Field Research tasks are as follows:

Parasect

Pinsir (shiny encounter possible)

Snorlax (shiny encounter possible)

Gible (shiny encounter possible)

Furfou (shiny encounter possible)

Goomy

There are plenty of exciting things to get hyped about in the upcoming season. Trainers will surely be eager to square up against Regieleki and Regidrago, along with completing the season-long ticketed Timed Research and catching Research Breakthrough encounters.

Poll : 0 votes