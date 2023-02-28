"Rising Heroes": Niantic reveals upcoming Pokemon GO season theme, along with Regieleki and Regidrago teasers

As Season 9 of Mythical Wishes sets in Pokemon GO, trainers have been eagerly waiting for Niantic to reveal what is in store for them during the upcoming season and new month. While the developer has not yet revealed the entire schedule, it did confirm the Rising Heroes theme for Season 10 of the popular AR title, along with further Legendary Titan teasers.

The Mythical Wishes season began back in December 2022 and will continue until March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. Season 9 saw the introduction of XXS and XXL Pokemon sizes, the GO Tour: Hoenn events, various debuts, the addition of Vivillon, and plenty more.

Pokemon GO Season 10 will likely emphasize the three in-game teams, along with Regieleki and Regidrago's debuts

Shared on the official Twitter channel, Niantic provided a colorful look at what trainers may expect from the upcoming Season 10 of their game. Sporting red, blue, and yellow hues, the visuals depicted Team Valor (with a trainer character and Ponyta), Team Mystique (with a trainer character and Lapras), and Team Instinct (with a trainer character and Elekid).

Before the end, the clip showed a quick montage of new avatar items, Melmetal, Elite Raids, and Legendary Titan teases. Although Niantic hasn't shared the schedule or what the season will bring to Pokemon GO yet, it shared another image sometime later on its Twitter channel that built upon the earlier tease in the clip.

The post contained recognizable Legendary Titan features that Pokefans will be able to quickly identify as Regieleki and Regidrago.

The two Legendary Titans made their debuts in Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC expansion The Crown Tundra and it is more than likely that it will mark their first appearance in Pokemon GO sometime soon in the Rising Heroes season. With Gimmighoul and Gholdengo's debuts in Pokemon GO, trainers have a number of new faces to get their hands on.

The arrival of the Gen IX pocket monsters in Pokemon GO was announced earlier on Pokemon Day 2023 during the Pokemon Presents event. It also explained how players will be able to catch the two new additions, with the mechanic being similar to that of Meltan and the Mystery Box.

PokeMiners @poke_miners Niantic seems to want to announce the new season through us this time around instead of doing it themselves. Elite Raid confirmation, new events, bonuses, Willow research and more! Check it out! pokeminers.com/sitereports/se… Niantic seems to want to announce the new season through us this time around instead of doing it themselves. Elite Raid confirmation, new events, bonuses, Willow research and more! Check it out! pokeminers.com/sitereports/se…

PokeMiners, the well-known dataminer for Niantic's AR title, shared on their Twitter channel a few more pieces of information regarding the upcoming Season 10, including Elite Raids, a season-long Willow's Wardrobe Research, a Catch Master Event, new boxes, new bonuses, and plenty more.

This is all that is known about Season 10 Rising Heroes in Pokemon GO, with all eyes on Niantic to reveal more. Given that the new season is set to start in less than a day, we will likely hear about the events, mechanics, and bonuses that will be introduced sometime soon.

