How to get Meltan in Pokemon GO? Exploring Let's Go quest and Mystery Boxes

Catching Meltan in Pokemon GO can be a difficult task as the unique Pokemon does not appear in the wild for players to encounter. The community's fascination with the Hex Nut Pokemon lies in the fact that it can evolve into Melmetal, which is a powerful ally to have in PvP battles.

There are two distinct ways to obtain Meltan in Pokemon GO. One of them is engaging in and completing the 'Let's GO, Meltan' questline. The second option is by procuring a Mystery Box, for which players will first have to connect Niantic's AR title to certain specific Nintendo Switch titles.

This article will provide readers with steps for both ways to obtain Meltan in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Meltan in Pokemon GO

The 'Let's GO, Meltan' questline was released back on November 16, 2018 and is available to players once they have achieved the Gold Medal (100 entries registered) in the Kanto Pokedex. The task sets and rewards for this particular quest is as follows:

Step 1 of 9

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 500 XP

Catch 10 Pokemon - 500 XP

Transfer 5 Pokemon - 500 XP

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 10x Poke Ball, 1x Incubator

Step 2 of 9

Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy - 1000 XP

Make 10 Great Throws - 1000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs - 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 2x Lucky Egg, 1x Fast TM

Step 3 of 9

Catch a Ditto - 1500 XP

Win 2 Gym Battles - 1500 XP

Battle in 2 raids - 1500 XP

Rewards: 10x Great Ball, 3x Incense, 3x Max Revive

Step 4 of 9

Catch 5 Steel-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Earn 5 Candies walking with your buddy - 2000 XP

Rewards: 4000x Stardust, 5x Pinap Berry, 5x Rare Candy

Step 5 of 9

Evolve a Grimer - 2500 XP

Catch 5 Slugma or Gulpin - 2500 XP

Make 20 Great Throws - 2500 XP

Rewards: 5000x Stardust, 20x Great Ball, 5x Lure Module

Step 6 of 9

Evolve a Magnemite - 3000 XP

Catch 5 Exeggcute - 3000 XP

Battle in 10 raids - 3000 XP

Rewards: 1x Silver Pinap Berry, 1x Metal Coat, 10x Ultra Ball

Step 7 of 9

Evolve 1 Drowzee - 3500 XP

Catch 1 Cubone - 3500 XP

Evolve 1 Scyther - 3500 XP

Rewards: 10x Ultra Ball, 1x Charged TM, 3x Premium Raid Pass

Step 8 of 9

Catch 2 Omanyte or Kabuto - 4000 XP

Catch 2 Lileep or Anorith - 4000 XP

Catch an Aerodactyl - 4000 XP

Rewards: 8000x Stardust, Melta encounter, 1x Star Piece

Step 9 of 9

Claim Reward! - 4500 XP

Claim Reward! - 4500 XP

Claim Reward! - 4500 XP

Rewards: 9000x Stardust, 1x Super Incubator, 5x Meltan Candy

Completing 'Let's GO, Meltan' in Pokemon GO will take a fair amount of time as most of the Pokemon mentioned in the later stages of this quest are rare spawns. Generally, players will have to wait for special events to encounter some of these Pokemon. For example, Aerodactyl will be a three-star Raid Boss in the Mythic Blade event.

Getting Mystery Box and encountering Meltan (Image via Pokemon GO)

The second method of getting a Meltan in Pokemon GO is through Mystery Boxes. Players can get their hands on a Mystery Box by sending a pocket monster from the AR title to Pokemon: Let's GO, Pikachu! or Pokemon: Let's GO, Eevee! The official website mentions that players will receive a Mystery Box by sending Pokemon to a friend's Nintendo Switch game.

Furthermore, it also states that the box can only be opened again after players have waited for a certain period of time and then again set another Pokemon to either of the two games mentioned above.

The easiest option for players is to download Pokemon HOME on their smartphone, connect it with Pokemon GO to their Nintendo account, and transfer a Pokemon from the latter to the former to get this unique in-game item. After this process, the Mystery Box will be waiting for players in their Bag.

Once the Mystery Box is opened in Pokemon GO, players will be able to see Meltan spawning on their world map for an hour. Players will need to quickly catch them and it's advised they do so with Pinap Berries. Evolving this Pokemon to Melmetal is also a difficult task, as the Hex Nut Pokemon requires 400 Meltan Candies to evolve.

According to Bulbapedia, Meltan has a catch rate of 1.6%. Players should keep a fair number of Great Balls and Ultra Balls in their inventory, along with Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries.

