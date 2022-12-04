Pokemon GO shop changes (December 2022): All items and prices

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes plenty of fresh content for players to enjoy. This includes bigger changes like Pokemon debuts and smaller changes like in-game shop offerings.
The hype surrounding Pokemon GO more than half a decade after its launch is a testament to the consistent updates released by Niantic. The developers have managed to maintain player interest in the game through the frequent launch of new content. For example, the recent Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day marked the first appearance of Mega Swampert, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Sceptile.
This article lists all the current in-game shop items and prices in Pokemon GO.
Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO shop in December 2022
The Pokemon GO shop can be accessed by clicking on the Poke Ball icon after the game has launched and navigating to the shop option in the middle.
The offerings in the in-game shop for December 2022 are as follows:
Limited Time Only
- Trainee Box - 400 PokeCoins - 1x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Egg Incubator
- Expert Box - 900 PokeCoins - 10x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Star Piece, 1x Lure Module, 1x Lucky Egg
- Explorer Box - 1850 PokeCoins - 10x Super Incubator, 5x Incense, 10x Egg Incubator
- Starter Box - $2.99 / £2.49 - 3x Premium Battle Pass, 3x Super Incubator, 30x Poke Ball, 3x Lucky Egg
Free
- GO Battle League Timed Research Pass - Free
- Daily Free Box - Free - 2x Poke Ball, 1x Great Ball, 1x Potion
Items
- Remote Raid Pass - 100 PokeCoins
- 3x Remote Raid Pass - 300 PokeCoins
- Premium Battle Pass - 100 PokeCoins
- Egg Incubator - 150 PokeCoins
- Super Incubator - 200 PokeCoins
- Poffin - 100 PokeCoins
- 20x Poke Balls - 100 PokeCoins
- 100x Poke Balls - 460 PokeCoins
- 200x Poke Balls - 800 PokeCoins
- Incense - 40 PokeCoins
- 8x Incense - 250 PokeCoins
- Rocket Radar - 200 PokeCoins
- Star Piece - 100 PokeCoins
- 8x Star Piece - 640 PokeCoins
- 6x Max Revives - 180 PokeCoins
- Glacial Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins
- Mossy Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins
- Magnetic Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins
- Rainy Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins
- Lure Module - 100 PokeCoins
- 8x Lure Module - 680 PokeCoins
- Item Bag - 200 PokeCoins
- Pokemon Storage - 200 PokeCoins
- Team Medallion - 1000 PokeCoins
PokeCoins
- 100x PokeCoins - $0.99
- 550x PokeCoins - $7.99
- 1200x PokeCoins - $14.99
- 2500x PokeCoins - $30.99
- 5200x PokeCoins - $62.99
- 14500x PokeCoins - $159.99
Additionally, Pokemon GO players will be able to procure stickers from the in-game shop. Periodically, tickets to events and Special Research stories will also be available for players to purchase.
The upcoming Mythic Blade event will have one such ticketed Special Research Story that will allow players to encounter Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon, for the first time.