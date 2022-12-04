Pokemon GO shop changes (December 2022): All items and prices

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes plenty of fresh content for players to enjoy. This includes bigger changes like Pokemon debuts and smaller changes like in-game shop offerings.

The hype surrounding Pokemon GO more than half a decade after its launch is a testament to the consistent updates released by Niantic. The developers have managed to maintain player interest in the game through the frequent launch of new content. For example, the recent Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day marked the first appearance of Mega Swampert, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Sceptile.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...



12.1.2022 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 🌠 It’s time to make a wish, Trainers...12.1.2022 https://t.co/f3nBhamdvG

This article lists all the current in-game shop items and prices in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO shop in December 2022

The Pokemon GO shop can be accessed by clicking on the Poke Ball icon after the game has launched and navigating to the shop option in the middle.

The offerings in the in-game shop for December 2022 are as follows:

Limited Time Only

Trainee Box - 400 PokeCoins - 1x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Egg Incubator

Expert Box - 900 PokeCoins - 10x Premium Battle Pass, 1x Star Piece, 1x Lure Module, 1x Lucky Egg

Explorer Box - 1850 PokeCoins - 10x Super Incubator, 5x Incense, 10x Egg Incubator

Starter Box - $2.99 / £2.49 - 3x Premium Battle Pass, 3x Super Incubator, 30x Poke Ball, 3x Lucky Egg

Free

GO Battle League Timed Research Pass - Free

Daily Free Box - Free - 2x Poke Ball, 1x Great Ball, 1x Potion

Items

Remote Raid Pass - 100 PokeCoins

3x Remote Raid Pass - 300 PokeCoins

Premium Battle Pass - 100 PokeCoins

Egg Incubator - 150 PokeCoins

Super Incubator - 200 PokeCoins

Poffin - 100 PokeCoins

20x Poke Balls - 100 PokeCoins

100x Poke Balls - 460 PokeCoins

200x Poke Balls - 800 PokeCoins

Incense - 40 PokeCoins

8x Incense - 250 PokeCoins

Rocket Radar - 200 PokeCoins

Star Piece - 100 PokeCoins

8x Star Piece - 640 PokeCoins

6x Max Revives - 180 PokeCoins

Glacial Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins

Mossy Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins

Magnetic Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins

Rainy Lure Module - 180 PokeCoins

Lure Module - 100 PokeCoins

8x Lure Module - 680 PokeCoins

Item Bag - 200 PokeCoins

Pokemon Storage - 200 PokeCoins

Team Medallion - 1000 PokeCoins

PokeCoins

100x PokeCoins - $0.99

550x PokeCoins - $7.99

1200x PokeCoins - $14.99

2500x PokeCoins - $30.99

5200x PokeCoins - $62.99

14500x PokeCoins - $159.99

Additionally, Pokemon GO players will be able to procure stickers from the in-game shop. Periodically, tickets to events and Special Research stories will also be available for players to purchase.

The upcoming Mythic Blade event will have one such ticketed Special Research Story that will allow players to encounter Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon, for the first time.

Poll : 0 votes