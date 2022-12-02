How can players get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

Remote Raids have become a staple in Pokemon GO ever since Niantic introduced the feature back in 2020. Trainers from anywhere in the world can participate in Raid Battles if they are invited, even if they are not in the vicinity of the Gym by means of Remote Raid Passes. But what was once readily available for free has now become a scarcity.

Niantic changed its approach to Gym Raids when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and forced everyone to stay in their homes. To ensure that players engage in the popular AR title even from the comforts of their homes, the developers introduced new mechanics, including remotely joining in for raids.

So how can players get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon GO in December 2022?

Pokemon GO Remote Raid Passes (December 2022): Availability, prices, and more

The best way to procure Remote Raid Passes in Niantic's popular AR title is by purchasing them in the in-game store, as they are unavailable through Gifts or PokeStops. The current boxes and bundles available in-game do not feature the lucrative item as of now.

The price for one Remote Raid Pass is 100 PokeCoins in the in-game shop and 300 PokeCoins for a bundle of three. The price of the latter was increased from 250 PokeCoins. Remote Raid Passes are especially handy if players want to catch Hemisphere-exclusive raid bosses like Celesteela and Kartana.

While players can utilize real-life currency to get PokeCoins, they can also procure the same through defending Gyms by assigning their Pokemon to them. Niantic earlier used to provide a bundle costing 1 PokeCoin in the in-game shop that players could buy every Monday. The bundle contained a Remote Raid Pass, among other things.

The developers later discontinued this, much to Pokemon GO players' dismay. Trainers commented that not only will Remote Raids allow more accessibility to the mechanic but also provide players with the opportunity to engage in the event with others if the Gyms in their vicinity do not have enough participating players.

The increase in Remote Raid Passes 3-pack prices and the inability to procure the same item through other means have been a death knell to the practice of Remote Raids in general. It remains to be seen if Niantic will provide the appropriate bundles along with the item later in December in Pokemon GO.

A new season has started in Pokemon GO after the conclusion of Season of Light and the story of the Nebula Pokemon. Mythical Wishes has begun in the AR title, and the event schedule for the current month has already been revealed. It is as follows:

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day taking place on Dec 3 (2 to 5 pm local time)

Mythic Blade taking place from Dec 6 to Dec 11 (10 am to 8 pm local time)

Elite Raids taking place on Dec 10 (11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time)

Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research taking place from Dec 10 to Dec 11 (10 am to 10 pm local time)

December Community Day taking place from Dec 17 to Dec 18 (2 to 5 pm local time)

Winter Holiday Part 1 taking place from Dec 15 to Dec 23 (10 am to 10 pm local time)

Winter Holiday Part 2 taking place from Dec 23 to Dec 31 (10 am to 8 pm local time)

Winter Wonderland taking place from Dec 24 to Dec 25 (10 am to 8 pm local time)

Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day taking place from Dec 24 (2 to 5 pm local time)

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day will see the arrival of mega evolved forms of Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swamper to Pokemon GO. Players will be able to challenge the powerful beasts in Mega Raids.

