5 most powerful Pokemon from Kanto region

Located east of Johto, the Kanto region is the primary setting of the first generation of games in the Pokemon world. Among those 1st Gen games, Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, the Kanto region was the only region to explore and fight wild Pokemon and trainers. It has various places to explore, from urban locations and mountains to wooded and oceanic routes.

With 150 original Pokemon to catch in Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, it was a good experience for trainers to collect them all. With a long list of powerful Pokemon, the Kanto region has an abundance of good fighters.

It might be tough to decide which Kanto Pokemon to add to your roster as they are still very much available on the newer platforms of the Pokemon world.

Charizard and other powerful Pokemon from the Kanto Region

1) Golem

Golem, a dual Rock and Ground-type Pokemon, is the pillar of the Kanto region's strength. Very hard to penetrate through its exterior, this Pokemon boasts amazing defensive capabilities. Evolving from Graveler, Golem is the final form of Geodude in its evolutionary chain.

Although weak against Grass, Water, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Ice-type moves, it is equally resistant to Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Rock, and Poison-type attacks. With its high defense, it also has good attacking capabilities and is mainly used as a bulky sweeper in battles. It hits hard while attacking, and its Sturdy ability is known to be super defensive against even the most powerful moves.

2) Zapdos

Zapdos as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With complete control over its ability to conduct and produce electricity, Zapdos, a Kanto region Pokemon, is said to have nests in the pitch-dark thunderclouds above. As one of the three most legendary birds in Pokemon, Zapdos has dual Electric and Flying-type powers.

The legendary status of this Fighter is well deserved as it's only weak against Ice and Rock-type moves, and any Grass, Fighting, Flying, Bug, and Steel-type moves are vulnerable against it. With complete immunity to Ground-type moves, it can easily take water-type Pokemon out of the water territory and take away their advantage.

3) Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is one of the most powerful dual Rock and Flying-type Kanto region Pokemon. This Pokemon is considered a ferocious being from ancient times, and scientists are still trying to produce a perfectly restored specimen of this fighter, according to the Pokedex.

Vulnerable against Electric, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves, this Pokemon is boosted by partly cloudy and windy weather. With powerful moves like Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and its flying ability, Aerodactyl can quickly fly in and out of the battle range and confuse the enemy with its vast range of attacks.

4) Charizard

Charizard as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The dual Fire and Flying-type Kanto region Pokemon Charizard fully uses its flying ability while shooting strong fire blasts at its enemies from a distance. The fire is strong enough to annihilate its opponent and or a team of opponents on its own. It is a power machine with enough physical firepower for any Kanto region trainer to add to their team. Very effective against the likes of Grass-type due to the dual tying advantage, Charizard can easily topple opponents like Venosaur in battles.

Evolving from Charmeleon, Charizard is the final form of Charmander in its evolutionary chain. Despite weak fighting against Water, Electric, and Rock-type Pokemon, it can pull off its weight on most occasions.

5) Mewtwo

Mewtwo is about to wreak havoc in the Pokemon World (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A clone of genetic manipulation, Mewtwo is a legendary Psychic-type Kanto region Pokemon made from the genetics of another Pokemon named Mew. With its two different forms, a Normal Form and an Armored Form, it attacks with moves like Confusion and Psystrike. It also has featured roles in Pokemon: The First Movie, Detective Pikachu, and countless cameos and references on the platform.

Known as the most powerful Pokemon on the platform, windy weather can boost its performance even further. Despite being vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon, it is highly resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type fighters. Its superior intelligence and capability to act on its own make it not just one of the most powerful Kanto Pokemon but one of the best in the entire Pokemon world.

