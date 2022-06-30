Best Pokemon for the Kanto Cup in Pokemon GO (June 2022)

The Kanto Cup of the Pokemon GO Battle League is back for trainers who want to test their skills with the original 151. Pokemon from the Kanto region are some of the franchise's most powerful and iconic creatures, and quite a few are sure to dominate in the Kanto Cup.

While trainers might feel restricted by the limitations and exclusion of later Pokemon Generations, everyone is on a level playing field with just the creatures from Kanto.

How the Kanto Cup works in Pokemon GO

The Kanto Cup is the Player's Choice Cup for this Pokemon GO Battle League Season (Image via Niantic)

Battles work like any other in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Trainers get three Pokemon and two shields to stop any Charge Attacks from landing. Whichever trainer's Pokemon faint first loses.

Trainers can only take in Pokemon with a CP of 1500 or less. Any higher, and they will not be allowed. While the Pokemon used must be Kanto originals, a bit of a loophole does exist.

Pokemon that have regional variants can be used here. Examples of that would be Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Weezing, Alolan Muk, Alolan Marowak, or Alolan Golem.

Best lead Pokemon

Knowing the best Pokemon means knowing what role they excel at in Pokemon Go. Lead Pokemon are the ones who will start the battle. They should have immense stamina and defensive capabilities. Some prime examples are:

Snorlax

Nidoqueen

Lickitung

Lapras

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Muk

These Pokemon can withstand a lot of attacks and might force the opposing trainer into switching out. If this comes to be, players can switch out and pick a Pokemon with a type advantage as well.

Best switch Pokemon

In Pokemon GO battles, Switch Pokemon are those who can attack quickly. They can hastily deal damage and gain Energy rapidly so that their Charge Attacks are ready to go. Here are some options players can consider:

Raichu

Beedrill

Alolan Marowak

Hypno

Gengar

Charizard

All these Pokemon have low Energy requirements for at least one of their Charge Attacks. Trainers can bring them in to protect their lead and load up on Charge Attacks to either take out opposing Pokemon or force them to use their shields.

Best closing Pokemon

In Pokemon GO, Closing Pokemon are the last ones that should be sent into battle if everything goes according to plan. They should have solid offensive and defensive capabilities to deal damage while being able to survive for long:

Dragonite

Machamp

Chansey

Venusaur

Pidgeot

Mewtwo

This option may not necessarily be the ace of the team, but it should be able to hold its own. Players should consider it a mix of the first two Pokemon. It needs to pack a punch while being able to take one just as well.

If the Pokemon aren't trained well, no amount of strategizing will be helpful. Players should use their Candy to ensure their Pokemon are at their highest CP without exceeding 1500. Using the Search function to find one in the collection that is a 3-Star Pokemon would be ideal.

