How to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

When Gimmighoul made its first appearance in Pokemon GO alongside Golden Pokestops, plenty of trainers were curious as to how to obtain it. However, today's Pokemon Day presentation confirmed that Gimmighoul and its evolution Gholdengo can now both be obtained in the mobile title.

Thanks to all-new features that allow players to connect to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via Pokemon GO, trainers can catch Gimmighoul for the first time. Much like the Nintendo Switch titles, if trainers collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins, they can evolve their Roaming Form Gimmighoul into the powerful Gholdengo. Connecting GO and Scarlet/Violet also provides trainers in Paldea with the ability to catch Vivillion with different wing patterns.

Here's how Pokemon GO players can acquire Gimmighoul and Gholdengo.

Acquiring Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO and evolving it into Gholdengo

Acquiring Gholdengo in Pokemon GO will take quite a bit of effort (Image via Niantic)

When Gimmighoul made its first appearance in Pokemon GO, the Scarlet and Violet titles for Nintendo Switch weren't yet available. However, the release of the Generation IX titles showed that Gimmighoul was a Paldean native, which could be found hiding in its treasure chest in one form and walking about in its Roaming Form otherwise. Trainers can find Chest Form and Roaming Form Gimmighoul throughout Paldea and collect Gimmighoul Coins from them, which can be used to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

In Pokemon GO, the evolution process follows the same conventions. However, acquiring Gimmighoul will require players to connect with Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and send along a postcard to their trainer adventuring in Paldea. Doing so will provide them with a new item capable of attracting Gimmighoul for a set amount of time. In addition, Golden Pokestops have returned to the mobile title along with Golden Lure Modules to help players gather their Gimmighoul Coins to obtain Gholdengo.

How to spawn Gimmighoul in Pokemon GO:

Open Pokemon Scarlet or Violet and access the Poke Portal from the main menu. Select Mystery Gift from the Poke Portal menu. Press the button to connect to Pokemon GO. Open GO and then your Settings menu. At the Settings menu, select the Nintendo Switch option. Select the option to connect to Nintendo Switch. Back on your Switch, select the option to connect to a GO account. The Switch will search for an account that is currently trying to connect to it, and you should find the name of your GO account pop up. Choose Yes when asked if you'd like to pair the account. Back in GO, exit the Settings menu, and open your item bag, then your postcard book. Select a postcard you'd like to send to Paldea, then press the button with three dashes in the bottom right of the screen. Then select the Send to Nintendo Switch option. After the next few prompts, the game will attempt to send the postcard. Return to your Switch and select the option Connect to Pokemon GO to collect the postcard in Paldea. Once your Paldean counterpart has received their postcard, you'll get a Coin Bag item in GO. You can use this item to make Gimmighoul spawn near your location for a set time, allowing you to catch it in its Roaming Form.

Getting Gimmighoul Coins and evolving to Gholdengo in Pokemon GO:

Once you have captured a Gimmighoul thanks to the Coin Bag, you can begin collecting Gimmighoul Coins to evolve it into Gholdengo. This can be accomplished in a few different ways. For starters, each capture of a Roaming Form Gimmighoul will reward you with coins, so be sure to send a postcard to Scarlet/Violet each day to receive Coin Bags and catch additional Gimmighoul. Additionally, you can set Gimmighoul as your buddy. As you travel, it will collect coins similar to how candy is accrued. After sending multiple postcards in Scarlet and Violet, you'll receive a Golden Lure Module as a reward. This can be attached to a Pokestop to convert it into a golden Pokestop, which gives it the ability to drop Gimmighoul Coins when its disc is spun, and Roaming Form Gimmighoul can also appear around this Pokestop on occasion. If you can play on February 27-28, 2023, you may notice some Pokestops turning golden without the use of a lure module. This will occur for 24 hours to celebrate the ability to connect to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You can acquire coins by spinning these stops' photo discs, but Roaming Gimmighoul won't appear at naturally generating Golden Pokestops. Once you've gathered 999 Gimmighoul Coins, select your Gimmighoul from your Pokemon collection and tap its evolve button to turn it into Gholdengo.

Keep in mind that Coin Bags and Golden Lure Modules will be available after the 24-hour Scarlet/Violet celebration, but naturally generating Golden Pokestops will disappear. However, Niantic has confirmed that these special Pokestops will return to Pokemon GO during later events.

