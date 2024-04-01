Pokemon GO: What are Gold PokeStops?

If you want to see a Gold PokeStop in Pokemon GO, you will need a specific type of Lure Module and then attach it to a PokeStop. Doing this changes a Stop’s icon from blue to gold.

However, coming across such a Stop is extremely challenging in the game. This is because trainers need a Golden Lure Module (GLM), which is difficult to attain. One must send Postcards to Pokemon Scarlet or Violet to obtain the lure item.

You might wonder what Gold PokeStops are and what their value is in GO. This article will detail everything you need to know about them.

What are Gold PokeStops in Pokemon GO?

A picture that shows different color icons of PokeStops (Image via TPC)

Gold PokeStops in Pokemon GO are those areas with the Golden Lure Modules attached. Such PokeStops instantly change their color and appear gold. Trainers use GLMs to earn Roaming Form Gimmighoul encounters and Coins as rewards.

One can find Gimmighoul with the item; without it, it’s impossible. Therefore, it becomes necessary to get Golden Lure Modules.

You need 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo, one of the hardest evolutions in the game. Pokemon GO Gold PokeStops can award monster encounters and rewards, so it’s best to learn how to get the Module first.

How to get Golden Lure Modules in Pokemon GO?

Way to get a Golden Lure Modules (Image via TPC)

You can get a Golden Lure Module in Pokemon GO by sending five Postcards to a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player for five consecutive days. On the fifth day, you will get the Module as a reward. Note that you can send one Postcard daily to be eligible.

However, the challenging part is finding a willing Scarlet or Violet trainer. If you already have an account on your Nintendo Switch, you can send one Postcard for five different days. Those who cannot achieve this feat can wait for future GO events where PokeStops are turned gold. The A Palden Adventure event was the last occasion to do so.

What can you get from Gold PokeStops?

Many rewards (Image via TPC)

Of course, you can find Roaming Form Gimmighoul and earn Coins from Gold PokeStops, but several other rewards can also be collected.

Here is the list of things that you can get:

Poke Balls

Potions

Gimmighoul (Roaming) encounter

Coins

Eggs

Razz Berries

XP

Research Tasks

In a nutshell, Gold PokeStops are active when the Golden Lure Modules are attached to them. Once they are on, they lure Roaming Form Gimmighoul and provide an opportunity to earn Coins.