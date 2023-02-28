Pokemon GO Egg hatches Season 10 Rising Heroes: 2km, 5km, 10km, and Adventure Sync rewards

The Season 10 Rising Heroes is slated to begin in Pokemon GO in less than a day. Furthermore, the overall features and information about the same have been revealed by Niantic.

Elite Raids are scheduled to return with two new Legendary Titans. Fresh events have been announced. Research breakthroughs, wild spawns, and egg hatches have also been revealed.

Pokemon eggs and hatches are a unique part of the mainline video game series, and they play a similar role in Pokemon GO. Trainers can obtain eggs by interacting with PokeStops' and Gyms' Photo Disks. They can also get the same from Adventure Sync rewards for walking a certain amount in a particular week.

The egg hatches vary with different seasons and events. This article collates all the available information regarding pocket monsters hatching from various eggs for the Rising Heroes season.

Everything to know about 2km, 5km, and 10km egg hatches in Pokemon GO Rising Heroes

The potential egg hatches from the 2km eggs are as follows:

Bellsprout (shiny variant will be available)

Igglybuff (shiny variant will be available)

Trapinch (shiny variant will be available)

Cottonee (shiny variant will be available) and more

The potential egg hatches from the 5km eggs are as follows:

Machop (shiny variant will be available)

Gligar (shiny variant will be available)

Bonsly (shiny variant will be available) and more

The potential egg hatches from the 7km eggs are as follows:

Hisuian Growlthe

Hisuian Voltorb

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel and more

The potential egg hatches from the 10km eggs are as follows:

Tyrunt

Amaura

Togedemaru

Jangmo-o and more

The potential egg hatches from the 5km eggs obtained through Adventure Sync rewards are as follows:

Shinx (shiny variant will be available)

Cranidos (shiny variant will be available)

Shieldon (shiny variant will be available)

Happiny (shiny variant will be available)

Frillish (shiny variant will be available) and more

The potential egg hatches from the 10km eggs obtained through Adventure Sync rewards are as follows:

Dratini (shiny variant will be available)

Beldum (shiny variant will be available)

Gible (shiny variant will be available)

Goomy

Rockruff (shiny variant will be available) and more

For those unaware, Adventure Sync is a Pokemon GO mechanic that rewards players based on how much they have walked in a week. The summary for the previous week and respective rewards will be provided on Monday every week at 9 am local time. The rewards include 5km eggs for walking 25km and 10km ones for walking 50km.

Season 10 Rising Heroes is slated to begin on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. One of the new features of the upcoming season is the addition of the Gen IX pocket monsters Gimmighoul and Gholdengo to Pokemon GO.

