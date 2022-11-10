How to add Pokemon GO Adventure Sync Egg and Buddy widgets on your phone

Pokemon GO just received a massive quality-of-life update in the form of the new Adventure Sync add-on. As many smartphone users will know, the existence of widgets has become commonplace in recent years as the processing power of mobile devices has increased.

Following the recent release of the Greedy Gluttons event, Niantic finally gave Pokemon GO players a way to check on their Buddy Pokemon and incubated eggs as long as their Adventure Sync was enabled. The feature was originally introduced as a way to track the amount of distance walked without having the game open to save power. One of the drawbacks of Adventure Sync was that players would have to manually reopen Pokemon GO to check on their progress.

Thankfully, the new Buddy and Adventure Sync Egg widgets for the mobile title aim to solve this issue by giving trainers a way to check on their progress without having to open the app. But how can players enable them?

Pokemon GO's newest widgets: How to get

For those who may be hearing about the widgets on mobile devices for the first time, these add-ons give users a way to look into a particular part of an app's data without the need to open the application itself. They sit on the home screen and appear slightly larger than the standard app icon.

To add the Egg and Buddy add-ons on iPhones, players will want to hold their finger on an empty part of their home screen until the apps start shaking, just like they would do when the user deletes an app or organizes their screen.

Once this has been done, users will see a plus icon on the upper-right side of the screen. Tapping on it will display an array of different widgets they can add to their home screen. If they already have Adventure Sync enabled, the Pokemon GO option to use Buddy and Egg should be the first thing that they see once they bring up the Widgets menu.

If users are having issues finding it in the menu, they may need to update Pokemon GO. If the title is up to date, open the app to make sure Adventure Sync is enabled. If players are still not seeing the Widgets, it may be possible that their device's operating system is in need of an update.

The process of getting the widgets on Android devices is much more straightforward. Hold the home screen until the menu appears. Select the Widgets option and tap and hold the Pokemon GO thumbnail. From there, slide Egg and Buddy across the screen where they best suit you.

Again, if you are not seeing the option to enable the widgets, check the app to make sure it is up to date and that Adventure Sync is enabled. It may also be worth looking into whether your mobile device is fully updated if problems persist.

Overall, the new Buddy Pokemon and Egg widgets for Pokemon GO have been a long time coming for many players. This is the quality-of-life update gamers have been waiting for.

