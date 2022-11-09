What will hatch from 7km eggs during Pokemon GO Greedy Gluttons?

Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons brings the Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, to the game. While having another Ultra Beast is great for fans of Raid Battles, other players may be more excited for the Team Rocket Takeover side of the event.

Greedy Gluttons begins on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 am local time. It will run until Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time.

With every new event in Pokemon GO comes new waves of Raid Bosses, wild encounters, and potential hatches from different varieties of eggs.

One of the types of eggs that players will want to prioritize is the 7km variant. So what can players expect to find from these eggs during the event?

Gible and other creatures that will hatch from 7km eggs in Pokemon GO's Greedy Gluttons event

Cherubi

Cherubi, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cherubi, a Grass-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, is one of the three creatures that players can expect from their 7km eggs during Greedy Gluttons.

Given the event's theme of food and eating, it makes sense that Cherubi is being featured.

Cherubi evolves into Cherrim through the use of 50 Cherubi candies. It will turn into either Cherrim's Overcast or Sunny Forme. Trainers will not need to choose one form over the other when it comes to battles, as the difference between the two is purely cosmetic. Cherrim also keeps its pre-evolved form's pure Grass typing.

Trainers can also obtain a shiny Cherubi through these eggs if they are lucky enough.

Gible

Gible, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gible is one of the many Pseudo-Legendaries in Pokemon GO. Given that it is known to eat everything on site, it makes sense for the creature to appear in the aptly named Greedy Gluttons event.

Gible evolves twice in the game (once into Gabite and finally into Garchomp). With Garchomp being an incredibly strong creature, many trainers will want to hatch as many eggs as possible to get the candy required to evolve one to its final stage. They will need 125 total candies to fully evolve one Gible.

Gibles hatched through these eggs can also appear in their shiny variant.

Munchlax

Known for its oppressive performance in Pokemon GO's Little Cup, Munchlax is back in the form of a hatchable creature from 7km eggs.

Its evolution, Snorlax, is known for being one of the best stamina tanks in the entirety of the franchise. This makes hatching Munchlax worth it for hardcore battlers.

Players can evolve their Munchlax into Snorlax by using 25 Snorlax candies. Whether players want to evolve Munchlax or keep it until the next Little Cup rotation is entirely up to them.

Munchlax is one of the few Pokemon in the mobile game that does not require an evolution to be viable.

The Greedy Gluttons event also marks the debut of shiny Munchlax in Pokemon GO. Dedicated players will want to make their move and get as many 7km eggs as possible.

Overall, this event's catalog of 7km hatches is quite solid. Not only does a new shiny Pokemon make its debut, but players can also get their hands on a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon at 1/3 odds.

