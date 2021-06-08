Pokemon GO: Garchomp's weaknesses and best counters

Garchomp may be one of the strongest Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO battles, but it still has its weaknesses.

Garchomp is a Dragon and Ground-type Pokemon that evolves from Gabite (a Pokemon that evolves from Gible). Its sharp scales are not just for reducing wind resistance; they also cause injury to any opponent who attacks it.

Garchomp is resistant to Rock, Poison, Fire, and Electric-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The max CP for this Dragon-type Pokemon is 3,962. Its strongest moves are Dragon Tail and Outrage. These two moves have the highest total DPS (damage per second) and are also the best moveset for PVP (player vs. player) battles.

Garchomp will be most effective against Pokemon such as Dratini, Dragonair, and Kingdra.

Garchomp's best combined moveset and counters in Pokemon GO

Gible 🦈

Gabite 🦈🦈

Garchomp 🦈🦈🦈



Better stock up on Poké Balls, Trainers! #PokemonGOCommunityDay featuring Gible starts in just a few days! 🦈 🤩 Spread the news by tagging a friend below! pic.twitter.com/ox9VJPGXrj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 5, 2021

The best combined moveset for Garchomp in Pokemon GO is Dragon Tail and Outrage. While Garchomp is very strong against Electric, Poison, Fire, and Rock-type Pokemon, it is weak against Fairy, Ice, and Dragon types.

With that being said, if players have powered up Fairy, Ice and Dragon-type Pokemon in their Pokedex, they are all set for a battle against the all-powerful Garchomp.

Here are the best counters to keep in mind when going into a Garchomp raid or battle.

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weaville with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

All the counters listed above are excellent choices for any battle against Garchomp in Pokemon GO.

Whenever players go into raids and PVP battles with strong Pokemon such as Garchomp, having extra revives and potions to bring their Pokemon back to life is essential.

It is also important to remember that Garchomp is boosted by windy and sunny weather.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh