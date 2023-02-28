Pokemon GO Season 10 Rising Heroes: All wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more

With the start of a new season in Pokemon GO, trainers will see seasonal rotations for Research Breakthrough encounters, wild spawns, egg hatches, and in-game bonuses. This rotation ensures that the player experience is refreshed for the brand new season, with fans getting to encounter a wide variety of new Pokemon.

Rising Heroes begins on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Other than a plethora of events and new features, Pokemon GO trainers can also purchase the season-long Timed Research to unlock Professor Willow-inspired outfits and an encounter with Melmetal that already knows the Charged Attack Double Iron Bash.

This article provides more details on all the wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, and bonuses for Season 10 Rising Heroes that Pokemon GO players will get to encounter.

Everything you need to know about wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, and more in Pokemon GO Rising Heroes

The wild pocket monster spawns that Pokemon GO trainers will encounter during Rising Heroes are as follows:

Cities

Voltorb (shiny encounter will be available)

Porygon (shiny encounter will be available)

Togetic (shiny encounter will be available)

Gardevoir (shiny encounter will be available)

Purrloin (shiny encounter will be available)

Trubbish (shiny encounter will be available)

Elgyem (shiny encounter will be available) and more

Forests

Mankey (shiny encounter will be available)

Exeggutor

Shuckle (shiny encounter will be available)

Zorua

Stunfisk

Formantis

Morelull and more

Mountains

Aerodactyl (shiny encounter will be available)

Snorlax (shiny encounter will be available)

Whismur (shiny encounter will be available)

Mawile (shiny encounter will be available)

Aron (shiny encounter will be available)

Medicham (shiny encounter will be available)

Woobat (shiny encounter will be available) & more

Beach and Water

Psyduck (shiny encounter will be available)

Slowpoke (shiny encounter will be available)

Hisuian Qwilfish

Mantine (shiny encounter will be available)

Lumineon

Frillish (shiny encounter will be available)

Goomy and more

Northern Hemisphere

Skarmory (shiny encounter will be available)

Swablu (shiny encounter will be available)

Snivy (shiny encounter will be available)

Tepig (shiny encounter will be available)

Oshawott (shiny encounter will be available)

Deino (shiny encounter will be available)

Helioptile (shiny encounter will be available) and more

Southern Hemisphere

Chikorita (shiny encounter will be available)

Cyndaquil (shiny encounter will be available)

Totodile (shiny encounter will be available)

Larvitar (shiny encounter will be available)

Scraggy

Alomomola (shiny encounter will be available)

Stufful (shiny encounter will be available) and more

The Research Breakthrough encounters that Pokemon GO trainers will get upon completing Field Research tasks during Season 10 Rising Heroes are:

Parasect

Pinsir (shiny encounter will be available)

Snorlax (shiny encounter will be available)

Gible (shiny encounter will be available)

Furfrou (shiny encounter will be available)

Goomy

The Seasonal Bonuses for Rising Heroes will include:

Players will be able to do an increased amount of damage through Pokemon remotely participating in Raids

Team GO Rocket will be appearing with an increased frequency at PokeStops

Players will earn extra Stardust from Team GO Rocket encounters

The Catch Mystery event will kick off the Rising Heroes season in Pokemon GO. Starting on March 5, 2023, players will get to see Fighting-type pocket monsters appearing as wild spawns, including Hitmonlee, Hitmontop, and Hitmonchan. Trainers will also be able to hatch Tyrogue from 7km eggs during the event.

Poll : 0 votes