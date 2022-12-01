What are the Pokemon GO Research Breakthrough encounters in Pokemon GO?

With the month of December finally upon Pokemon GO, a fresh cycling of various game aspects has taken place. While upcoming events, new Raid Bosses, and winter-themed encounters are on their way, one specific part of the mobile game has got some fans more excited than others: the Research Breakthrough packages.

Given out to every player, the Research Breakthrough package can be earned after completing and claiming at least one Field Research quest per day for seven days. These packages always have a fair amount of hype around them when a new month rolls around, thanks to their contents changing every period.

While the items trainers receive from these packages in Pokemon GO are always random, one factor remains consistent: the creature that they encounter as a reward. No matter how many packages players open in a given month, the Pokemon they encounter will always remain the same. So what can they expect in December?

Pokemon GO's Research Breakthrough for December: Everything to know about Deino

Deino as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After completing their seventh Field Research task and turning it in, players will be rewarded with some items and an encounter with Unova's Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, Deino. Although they have had many chances to get their hands on one in the past months, being able to get one essentially for free is a nice bonus.

Deino is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon that evolves twice, once into Zweilous, then again into Hydreigon, while maintaining its typing throughout. Players will need to collect a total of 125 candies in Pokemon GO if they want to completely evolve their new Deino. Though a daunting task, Hydreigon is incredibly powerful in every type of battle.

In order to emass the entire amount of Deino Candies, players will need to catch 21 Deino if they have the Pinap Berries to support it. This amount is doubled if trainers lack the berries to keep the collection rate doubled. Having to find 42 Deino can be quite a difficult task, but thankfully there are still ways to gain candy without having to catch Pokemon.

Thanks to the Adventure Sync feature, players can easily farm candy for any Pokemon they like.

The only thing that they need to do in order to get some using Adventure Sync is to assign the Pokemon they wish to get the candy for as their Buddy Pokemon. This can be done from the trainer menu, which can be accessed by tapping on the avatar icon at the bottom-right corner of the map view screen.

Once assigned, players will earn one free Deino Candy for every five kilometers they walk. If Adventure Sync is enabled, they will earn this even if the app is not open, which can be great for those who do not play Pokemon GO very often or wish to save battery power on their mobile device.

Once they have enough candy, they can evolve their Zweilous into Hydreigon. As players with prior experience with the Pokemon franchise know, the latter is a member of the Pseudo-Legendary subspecies of Pokemon. These creatures are known for their sheer power and are often the fan-favorite picks of their generation.

Other Pseudo-Legendaries in Pokemon GO include: Dragonite, Tyranitar, Salamence, and Garchomp, to name a few.

