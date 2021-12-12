The best moveset for Hydreigon in Pokemon GO

With Deino being a reward in Pokemon GO for completing a consecutive week of daily research, many players have the opportunity to use to power Hydreigon. Upon receiving a research completion reward, players will be given a chance to catch Deino to get candies and eventually evolve it into Hydreigon through 125 total Deino candy.

Debuting in Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS, Hydreigon is best known as the Pseudo-legendary Pokemon of the Unova region. Hydreigon also makes an appearance on the leader of Team Plasma, Ghetsis' team, as well as appearing on Champion Iris' team in Pokemon Black 2 and White 2.

When it comes to using any Pokemon in Pokemon GO, knowing its best moveset, stats, and typing is key to using the right Pokemon effectively. In the hands of the right trainer, any Pokemon can dominate battles.

Hydreigon in Pokemon GO: An analysis

A Dynamax Hydreigon as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydreigon is the first and only fully evolved Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon on Pokemon GO currently. As such, this can be a very difficult Pokemon to prepare for. Hydreigon is weak to Fighting, Ice, Bug, and other Dragon-type attacks. Due to both Dark and Dragon types sharing a weakness to Fairy-type attacks, Hydreigon takes massive damage from those. In exchange, Hydreigon resists very common attacking types like Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ghost, Psychic, and other Dark-type attacks.

Hydreigon has great stats like other Pseudo-legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO like Metagross and Garchomp have. With an incredible attack stat of 256 as well as impressive defense and stamina of 188 and 211, Hydreigon easily fits into any offensive role, whether it be an early, mid, or late-game sweeper.

Hydreigon has only one moveset, commonly seen as optimal in Pokemon GO. However, there is lots of room for experimentation due to an ever-changing metagame that will inevitably be influenced by the newfound abundance of Ice-type Pokemon the winter season will bring. Hydreigon is most commonly used with a moveset of Dragon Breath for a fast attack and Dragon Pulse as a charged attack.

For trainers concerned about Fairy and Ice types or just want to bait them out, Hydriegon was given the choice of running Flash Cannon as a great coverage move for dealing with these threats in Pokemon GO. Hydreigon can also run a moveset of Bite and Dark Pulse if the player chooses to double down on Dark-type attacks rather than Dragon-type attacks.

In summary, Hydreigon is a very good Pokemon and a welcomed addition to Pokemon GO in the current Season of Heritage. With a diverse moveset of Dragon and Dark-type attacks, there are not many scenarios that Hydreigon is not suited for, making it a great jack-of-all-trades offensive Pokemon. Hydreigon is most optimally run with a moveset of Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse.

