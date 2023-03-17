5 best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day (March 2023)

The upcoming Community Day in Pokemon GO, which will be held between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm local time on Saturday, March 18, 2023, will feature Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke.

Both creatures will appear more frequently in the wild during this event, and will have a 1-in-25 shiny rate. Moreover, to make the event really special, all Slowpokes you evolve during this event will know the Legacy Charged Attack, Surf.

While Slowpoke on its own might not be a very attractive critter, the benefits associated with Pokemon GO's Community Day event will attract a lot of trainers as usual. Here are some tips and tricks for you to make the most out of it.

5 things you must do during Pokemon GO's Slowpoke Community Day event on March 18, 2023

1) Farm Kings Rocks using the Timed Research

There will be three event-specific Research Tasks. Out of them, one is the Timed Research, which will last from 2 PM to 10 PM on the said day and give you the opportunity to get up to four Kings Rocks.

Be sure to complete this research as Kings Rock is necessary if you want to evolve your Slowpoke into a Slowking in Pokemon GO.

2) Hit excellent throws while catching Slowpoke

The Slowpoke Pokemon GO Community Day event will be giving out 3x catch XP. Which means you can get up to 6000 XP per catch if manage to hit the creature with excellent throws.

Luckily, Slowpoke is one of the easiest pocket monsters to get excellent throws on, given its relatively large circle. As you throw a couple of Pokeballs at it, you will get the hang of how to throw quickly enough, and from there it is XP farming for the next three hours.

3) Perfect IV Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke

IVs of a pocket monster is an important factor to consider in Pokemon GO, because they determine how powerful your creature will be when used in battles. Since Slowpoke can be acquired by various means during the Community Day event, you will need to know the exact CPs at which it will have perfect IVs.

If you find Slowbro using Research encounters, it will have perfect IVs at 525 CP. However, things will be different for wild encounters, especially considering that it can have weather boosts.

Slowpokes can be boosted by Windy and Rainy weather. Such buffed Pokemon will have 100% IVs at 1139 CP, while the same will apply at 1051 CP in the absence of weather boosts.

Since both Kantonian and Galarian Slowpoke have the same stats in the game, these rules apply for both of them in the same way.

4) Mega-Evolve a Psychic-type Pokemon for extra catch rewards

When you Mega-Evolve a pocket monster in Pokemon GO, you get bonus candy, XL Candy, and XP for catching creatures that share the Mega's typing. You should also try Mega-Evolving the highest level Pokemon that is capable of such feature to maximize your additional rewards.

Some good suggestions of Mega Evolutions during the March Community Day event are: Mega Gardevoir, Latios, Medichamp, Alakhazam, Latios, and Latias.

5) Make progress towards earning platinum medals

You need 35 platinum medals to go from Level 48 to 49 in Pokemon GO and can make reasonable progress in four of those during this event. Both Kantonian and Galarian Slowpoke have the Psychic typing, so you can make a lot of progress on the Psychic platinum medal by catching these Pokemon.

The Kantonian version is also part Water-type, so you will be able to make some progress on the Swimmer medal. Further, you can make a lot of progress on the Picnicker medal by placing a Lure Module on a Pokestop in an area you expect a lot of trainers to frequent.

Lastly, since you have a chance of getting Slowpoke encounters using Snapshots, you can also make progress onto the Cameraman medal during this event.

Follow these tips and tricks to make the most out of the upcoming Pokemon GO Community Day event.

