When is Slowpoke Community Day in Pokemon GO?

The wait for Slowpoke's Community Day event in Pokemon GO will soon be over. The event will begin on March 18, 2023. It will run from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

The three-hour Community Day event will focus on Slowpoke, its Galarian counterpart, and their evolutions. Players will be able to catch Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke in large numbers and evolve them into Slowbro/Slowking.

Trainers can reap plenty of benefits by completing various research tasks. They can also pick up a few bonuses that activate after the event concludes.

Since Pokemon GO players won't have a ton of time to enjoy Slowpoke's Community Day, it's best to know what's in store.

What to know about Slowpoke's Community Day in Pokemon GO for March 2023

The upcoming Community Day will be full of Slowpoke-themed entertainment and objectives. There will also be a few things to take advantage of a few hours after the main event is over.

If Pokemon GO players hope to catch either version of Slowpoke or complete any of their evolutions, this Community Day is surely the time to do so. The in-game bonuses during the event will be a huge help in doing so. They will also go a long way in assisting trainers with collecting plenty of resources that they can utilize well after the Community Day is finished.

Here is everything to know about Pokemon GO's Slowpoke Community Day:

During the event, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will appear more often in the wild. Galarian Slowpoke's shiny form is now available to capture.

During the event and for up to five hours afterward, trainers who evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke into any available form (Slowbro, Slowking, and their Galarian versions) will find that the evolved creature already knows the Charged Move Surf.

For $1 USD or the equivalent, Pokemon GO players can purchase a ticket for the Community Day's Special Research Story, "Slow and Slower." This provides even more opportunities to capture Slowpoke, evolve it, and accrue candy for it, among other rewards.

From 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time, trainers will no longer need to capture 30 Poison-type Pokemon to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro. Instead, players will be required to catch 30 Psychic-types.

For five hours after the Community Day concludes, special four-star raids will begin featuring Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke as bosses. If players complete a raid during this timeframe, Slowpoke/Galarian Slowpoke will begin to spawn around the gym where the raid was hosted for 30 minutes. Keep in mind that these raids cannot be accomplished using a Remote Raid Pass.

Timed Research Tasks will be made available from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm local time. They will reward Slowpoke-centric Pokemon GO resources when completed. Rewards include King's Rocks, which can be used to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking.

In addition to the Timed Research, a new set of Field Research Tasks will be available with no time limit. Completing these tasks will reward King's Rocks, Ultra Balls, Stardust, and more.

In the Pokemon GO shop, trainers will find new Slowpoke-themed stickers and avatar items available to purchase, including the Slowpoke Hat and Slowpoke Tail Shirt.

Here are all the active bonuses during Slowpoke's Community Day in Pokemon GO:

3x experience gained for catching any Pokemon

2x candy gains for catching any Pokemon

2x chance for players who are Level 31 or above to receive XL Candy from catching any Pokemon

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours, including Daily Adventure Incense

Lure Modules activated during the event will also last for three hours

Taking snapshots during the event will result in a Pokemon photobomb surprise

Trades will require 50% less Stardust during the event, and players can make one extra Special Trade up to a maximum of two

Since Slowpoke's Community Day in Pokemon GO is just a few days away, now is the perfect time to prepare and get ready for plenty of action featuring the Dopey Pokemon.

