Pokemon GO's reported Remote Raid change leaves trainers unhappy

Niantic has already had a shaky February regarding Pokemon GO, and the recent debacle over the Hoenn Tour event in Las Vegas is just one indicator. Even worse, alleged proposed changes to the Remote Raid system have left many players even more irritated with the direction of the mobile title.

Remote Raids, wherein players use a Remote Raid Pass to engage in raiding while not being present at a gym, have had a tumultuous existence in Pokemon GO. Their initial debut was heralded as a huge win for players who lived in remote areas, and the usefulness of the raids was magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic when health ordinances kept everyone apart.

However, Niantic has phased out the ability to raid remotely in Pokemon GO in recent months. The next proposed change may heavily alter players' views of the developer going forward.

Pokemon GO players cry foul at Niantic's proposed Remote Raid changes

This is going to seriously impact how a lot of people play the game.



I think this is a very bad idea. So @PokemonGoApp has updated the text of remote raid passes to indicate that we are soon to be limited to the amount of Remote Raids we can do in a single dayThis is going to seriously impact how a lot of people play the game.I think this is a very bad idea. So @PokemonGoApp has updated the text of remote raid passes to indicate that we are soon to be limited to the amount of Remote Raids we can do in a single dayThis is going to seriously impact how a lot of people play the game. I think this is a very bad idea. https://t.co/7MoxXQ11t2

Remote Raids have been harder to come by since the early days of 2022, and this has persisted in 2023.

Niantic has stated that this choice was intentional, as they implored Pokemon GO players to meet up in the real world and battle raid bosses together. However, fans in rural parts of the world (or those with extreme weather) have felt maligned by the change. Other players have stated that real-world interactions have been, at times, distasteful and even dangerous.

Despite this feedback, some players noticed a recent change in the text of Remote Raid Passes before it was removed in-game. This descriptive text pointed to a hard limit on how many Remote Raids players could participate in per day.

If trainers weren't already furious at the phasing out of Remote Raids, this latest bit of news might very well put them on the path of anger toward Niantic.

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick Remote Raids literally saved the game during 2020 and 2021 and have been the driver of revenue and even player interaction in the game ever since.



With this and the recent shift away from global ticket for GO Tour with boosts, to a local event...I'm just confused Remote Raids literally saved the game during 2020 and 2021 and have been the driver of revenue and even player interaction in the game ever since.With this and the recent shift away from global ticket for GO Tour with boosts, to a local event...I'm just confused

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick They have now removed the text with the Remote Raid Passes and set it to how it was, but the fact it went up means that this is limit is coming, and almost certainly soon.



We'll see how this goes They have now removed the text with the Remote Raid Passes and set it to how it was, but the fact it went up means that this is limit is coming, and almost certainly soon.We'll see how this goes

✨💥 Ash 💥✨ @AshimusPrime @JoeMerrick @Pokemon GoApp We all agree Joe. This will kill the game for many. It feels like @NianticLabs want it to go this way and are trying to close the game down. Maybe they're done with the @Pokemon license and are trying to tell us all subtly. @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp We all agree Joe. This will kill the game for many. It feels like @NianticLabs want it to go this way and are trying to close the game down. Maybe they're done with the @Pokemon license and are trying to tell us all subtly.

It's only going to get worse @PokemonGoApp that's exactly rightIt's only going to get worse @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp that's exactly rightIt's only going to get worse

Some Pokemon GO fans have praised the idea of Remote Raids being limited, believing that it will bring players together again.

However, others pointed out that this can be accomplished without nerfing Remote Raids. According to them, players who want to meet up in real life and raid can continue to do so. However, trainers who are in remote areas or who have other obstacles to meeting up in person should also still be able to participate.

Darth Rokam 🇨🇦 @BCPOGO75 @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp The whole concept of Pokémon Go was to go out and explore. I think this is a great way to get people out again! @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp The whole concept of Pokémon Go was to go out and explore. I think this is a great way to get people out again!

Baka-Senpai @TheBakaSenpai @BCPOGO75 @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp I don’t think @PokemonGoApp has any right anymore to claim they want people to go out and explore when they told thousands of people to go home during Las Vegas Go Fest. @BCPOGO75 @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp I don’t think @PokemonGoApp has any right anymore to claim they want people to go out and explore when they told thousands of people to go home during Las Vegas Go Fest.

MegaLuigi 💬 @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp I think it’s a very good idea, because since the remote raids are here, people don’t meet each other in local raids. Locals raids are now sad because you can’t find no body to do this @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp I think it’s a very good idea, because since the remote raids are here, people don’t meet each other in local raids. Locals raids are now sad because you can’t find no body to do this

Joe Merrick @JoeMerrick @MegaLuigi @PokemonGoApp Then the best way is to incentivise local raids, not nerf remote raids @MegaLuigi @PokemonGoApp Then the best way is to incentivise local raids, not nerf remote raids

Ace the Booksmith @AceTheBooksmith @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp As someone who has been playing since 2016, I can tell you that even before remote raids, nobody was going to local raids in my area either. So remote pass is not what is killing local raids. @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp As someone who has been playing since 2016, I can tell you that even before remote raids, nobody was going to local raids in my area either. So remote pass is not what is killing local raids.

jedispyder @jedispyder @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp My local community is too busy to meet up often. Before remote raids, we struggled to get enough to show up and often gave up trying on a raid. Now at least we can reach out to get help when others aren't able to make it out. @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp My local community is too busy to meet up often. Before remote raids, we struggled to get enough to show up and often gave up trying on a raid. Now at least we can reach out to get help when others aren't able to make it out.

Alex @SlapMyPigletx @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp Yeah let’s go meet random strangers, tell the young people that too! So smart ain’t it…. @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp Yeah let’s go meet random strangers, tell the young people that too! So smart ain’t it….

YEAH, MAKES SENSE TO ME 🥴🤣 @PokemonGoApp So because they can't find people to do local raids, they're going to... Restrict the amount of remote raids someone can do. They're restricting the one type of raid people are actually doing.YEAH, MAKES SENSE TO ME 🥴🤣 @MegaLuigi @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp So because they can't find people to do local raids, they're going to... Restrict the amount of remote raids someone can do. They're restricting the one type of raid people are actually doing. YEAH, MAKES SENSE TO ME 🥴🤣

It should be noted that Niantic has not confirmed that the change is coming to Pokemon GO. However, the presence of the in-game text change has left many fans assuming the worst is coming to Remote Raids.

Given the long string of controversies surrounding paywalls, lackluster event content, and shoddy real-world event organizing, this change will likely turn even more players away from the game that once captivated the world.

Many trainers have opined that instead of making Remote Raiding more difficult to do, Niantic could simply add bonuses or extra incentives to in-person raiding. This would give fans a reason to meet up and raid in person while allowing those unable to head out to in-person raids to continue enjoying the experience without penalty.

Brianna Nicole Pail 🐀 @pailbn @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp So they are opting to lose revenue + limit play ability for those with disabilities and other who live in harsh climates? No offense, but when it’s -25 here in MN I’m not walking down the street for a raid when I can pay a convenience fee to remote w/ friends. What strange logic @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp So they are opting to lose revenue + limit play ability for those with disabilities and other who live in harsh climates? No offense, but when it’s -25 here in MN I’m not walking down the street for a raid when I can pay a convenience fee to remote w/ friends. What strange logic

Brianna Nicole Pail 🐀 @pailbn @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp And it’s not like I don’t get out to “meet and play” with others when the weather breaks. I’ll walk miles around playing during the summer and meet up with others at the mall for community days. Hopefully speaking out will backtrack this as the “shrinking player range” from Covid @JoeMerrick @PokemonGoApp And it’s not like I don’t get out to “meet and play” with others when the weather breaks. I’ll walk miles around playing during the summer and meet up with others at the mall for community days. Hopefully speaking out will backtrack this as the “shrinking player range” from Covid

Given many fans' animosity toward Niantic, the developer sorely needs something to convince the playerbase that the game is in good hands. However, this potential change to the Remote Raid system will likely upset more players than it pleases.

If the daily Remote Raid cap does indeed arrive, some Pokemon GO fans may decide that this move is the last straw.

