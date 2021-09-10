Which Slowpoke evolution is better in Pokemon GO: Slowbro or Slowking?

Trainers looking to evolve Slowpoke have an interesting dilemma since both of its evolutions are pretty good in Pokemon GO.

Slowbro used to be the only option that Slowpoke could evolve into. In Generation II, though, Slowking was introduced as an alternative. Both Pokemon are Water-type and Psychic-type, and they both have the same stats in Pokemon GO. Therefore, it’s a close competition as to which one is better.

Which Pokemon should Slowpoke evolve into?

When considering which of the Slowpoke evolutions are better, it’s important to consider which role they will likely play. Both evolutions have a 216 Stamina stat which, when paired with its 180 Defense, means that it’s a defensive tank.

Since this is the case, the Slowpoke evolutions will likely be used as a safe swap for a Great League team or part of a Gym Defense team.

As they have identical stats and typing, there is only one thing that Slowbro and Slowking don’t share: moveset. They learn slightly different moves, which will decide which one is going to be preferred.

Of either moveset, Confusion or Psychic should be used. Confusion has a humongous DPS compared to other quick moves, and Psychic is both powerful and quick to charge. Slowking and Slowbro can be good Psychic-type attackers during raids because of this, but it will be outclassed by many other Psychic-types.

The big difference is the secondary charge moves: Slowking does not have great options here. Blizzard and Fire Blast will take forever to charge and neither adds great coverage. Both can indeed deal with Grass-type Pokemon, who are threats to Slowking, but by the time Blizzard or Fire Blast charges, the Grass-type will quickly have the KO lined up.

On the other hand, Slowbro gets Ice Beam instead of Blizzard. This move Slowbro can charge it up in many more matches. This is even more true for gym defense: Slowbro will appreciate the move with a lower energy count so it will actually get to use it in battle.

Slowbro also gets a Water STAB move in Water Pulse, something that is a gaping hole in Slowking’s moveset. Of course, Water Pulse lacks in damage, but it will allow Slowbro to counter Fire-types, Rock-types and Ground-types.

Slowbro could also run a Water attacking set with Water Gun and Water Pulse, but this is really discouraged. The move combination fails to compete with the damage output from Confusion and Psychic.

Therefore, after all is said and done, which Pokemon wins out? Considering the improved movepool, it looks like Slowbro is the better Pokemon. A trainer can certainly be successful with Slowking, but Slowbro simply has more advantages.

