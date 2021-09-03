Pokemon GO: Psychic Spectacular 2021 event guide

Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular is kicking off on September 8, 2021. The event will end on September 13, 2021. It will feature tons of great Psychic-type Pokemon, with Inkay and Malamar also set to be added to the game.

Part of Pokemon GO's ongoing Season of Mischief, the Psychic Spectacular is just one of many events that will be undertaken during the season until late Fall.

There's plenty to enjoy in Psychic Spectacular, and players will want to be aware of everything the event entails during its five-day duration.

Pokemon GO: Psychic Spectacular event breakdown

Inkay and Malamar will be introduced to Pokemon GO during the Psychic Spectacular (Image via Niantic)

Below, Pokemon GO players can find a guide on what is coming to the game during the Psychic Spectacular event. Some inclusions, such as Inkay and Malamar, will be permanent, while others will be temporarily tied to the event itself.

Regardless, trainers won't want to miss out on this event's rewards, as Psychic-type Pokemon are some of the most popular and powerful in the game.

Pokemon Introductions and Changes

Inkay and its evolution Malamar will be introduced to Pokemon GO. The two Pokemon are an intriguing Dark/Psychic dual-type and originally hail from the Kalos region of Pokemon X and Y. Inkay will only be able to evolve into Malamar if it is fed 50 candies while the player is holding the mobile device upside-down. This is a first in Pokemon GO's evolution mechanic.

Pokemon such as Abra, Drowzee, Solosis, Gothita, Elgyem and Inkay will be appearing in the wild.

Psychic Pokemon will also be appearing in raids throughout the event. Staryu, Bronzor, Chimecho, Espurr and Inkay will appear in one-star raids. Three-star raids will feature Alolan Raichu, Medicham, Metagross, and Wobbuffet. Lugia will continue to appear in five-star raids, and Mega Slowbro will appear as a Mega Raid boss.

By completing event-themed field research, Pokemon GO players can encounter Pokemon such as Inkay, Woobat, and more that Niantic is yet to announce.

Update to Hoopa's Special Research Story

The Mythic Pokemon Hoopa's Special Research Story "Misunderstood Mischief" will have its next stage unlocked. The story itself is sixteen stages long, and Niantic has announced in previous blog posts that it will be releasing the steps over time during the Season of Mischief.

Other Features

Niantic has pointed to a surprise for players who take snapshots each day, likely referring to a new "photobomb" Pokemon similar to Smeargle, who will be appearing in snapshots during the event.

New stickers inspired by Psychic-type Pokemon can be earned through spinning Pokestops, opening gifts, and buying them with Pokecoins via the in-game store.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh