The best moveset for Metang in Pokemon GO

While it may be more well known for its evolution, Metang can operate decently on its own in Pokemon GO.

At the end of the day, any Pokemon with Steel and Psychic typing is going to perform well in battle. This type combination has only 10 resistances. As a result of Metang’s impressive 176 Defense stat, the Pokemon can work well as a defensive tank. It is important to note, though, that it is well worth the candy to evolve it into Metagross, as this evolution is a strong force to be reckoned with.

Which move work best on this Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon?

No trainer can go wrong with either of Metang's quick moves. That being said, Metal Claw is slightly better in all areas. It is quicker than Zen Headbutt, and therefore has a higher DPS and EPS.

These are all very small comparisons, though. Metal Claw has 13.7 DPS, whereas Zen Headbutt has 13.1. Given these differences, it may turn out that Metang will benefit more from Zen Headbutt.

In general, Psychic is a better offensive type. Steel moves like Metal Claw have many resistances, including Water, Fire, Electric, and opposing Steel. Psychic moves, on the other hand, are only resisted by Steel, Dark, and opposing Psychic.

Zen Headbutt can also be used to hit powerful Fighting-types for super effective damage. All things considered, while Metal Claw is the better move, Zen Headbutt might be better on Metang.

When running Zen Headbutt, Metang should easily pair it with the charge move Psyshock. This will give Metang a quick damage option if the Pokemon won’t have lots of time to farm energy. While there are other moves that only require a third of the energy to use (Weather Ball, Aqua Jet, etc.) very few of them are as powerful as the 65 base damage from Psyshock.

In this case, Metang’s second charge move should definitely be Gyro Ball. As a Steel-type, this Pokemon should still be able to deal damage to Fairy and Rock-types. With 80 base power, this move is slightly lacking in power. It’s more so used for the STAB than it is for its general damage output.

