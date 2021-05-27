What are Psychic-types weak against in Pokemon GO?

Knowing a Pokemon’s strengths and weaknesses is a key part of battling and raiding in Pokemon GO. To do the most damage, it is important to know what types are strong against the opponent.

While Psychic-type Pokemon are among some of the strongest, their powers can only be fully utilized if the trainer understands what is effective and what is not when battling against one. However, psychic Pokemon do have their advantages, and they use their mental powers to destroy the challenger, which makes them strong opponents during battles.

Additionally, if a trainer is in the process of completing the research task in Pokemon GO to catch the rare and most notorious Psychic-type Pokemon Mewtwo, knowing its weaknesses is key to being successful.

Psychic-type Weakness in Pokemon GO

Psychic-type Pokemon are weak against three things, Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon. Therefore, if the player are going into a battle against the Team Rocket leaders in Pokemon GO, then they might have had to defeat Gardevoir.

Image via Niantic

The best counters to this hard-to-beat Pokemon (and other Psychic-types) are Mega Gengar, Shadow Metagross, Metagross (and other rock types), Mega Beedrill (paralysis), Shadow Mewtwo and Dialga, which have a good defense against psychic moves like Psyshock.

Mewtwo's psychic type weaknesses are also well-known and exploitable. However, bug, Dark, or Ghost-types will help take Mewtwo down with relative ease. Genesect is a bug Pokemon that has the strongest moveset against Psychic types in its arsenal. Gengar and Darkrai also have some of the most potent attacks for battling these foes.

What Pokemon are Psychic-type Pokemon ineffective against?

Psychic-type Pokemon are not effective against Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. So if a trainer is going into battle against Metagross, for example, they are better off leaving any Psychic Pokmon in the Pokedex.

Yveltal has made its Pokémon GO debut and is available to challenge in five-star raids!

When this Dark- and Flying-type Legendary Pokémon’s wings and tail feathers are spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures. pic.twitter.com/jYGyxxQ3iH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 19, 2021

This is particularly important when going into battle against against Yveltal, who has recently become available to beat in Five-star Raids in Pokemon GO. As a Dark-type Pokemon, Psychic-types are almost completely ineffective when encountering Yveltal.

All in all, knowing that while psychic pokemon are amongst the strongest of these creatures, like other Pokemon, they have their weaknesses. Knowing which bug-type or dark type Pokemon to choose will help trainers be victorious in battle.