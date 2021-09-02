Pokemon GO: Misunderstood Mischief Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's Season of Mischief is underway, and its central Pokemon, Hoopa, is finally making its appearance in full.

As part of the Season of Mischief, players will be able to investigate Hoopa's behavior during a Special Research Story alongside Professor Willow.

Although only one stage of the research is currently available, Niantic will be updating the research story's progress over the course of the Season of Mischief.

Pokemon GO: Misunderstood Mischief's first set of tasks

While there aren't many tasks available in Hoopa's Special Research Story at the moment, Niantic will be introducing additional tasks throughout the Season of Mischief (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has confirmed that Misunderstood Mischief will be released incrementally in Pokemon GO over the course of the Season of Mischief. However, at the moment, one stage of the research is already available, and it shouldn't take too much effort on the trainer's part.

The research tasks and their rewards can be found below:

Stage 1 of 16

Make 10 nice throws: One Incense

Use an Incense: 10 Pokeballs

Take three snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokemon: 10 Nanab Berries

Upon completing all three tasks in this step, Pokemon GO trainers will receive 1,000 XP and an encounter with the Pokemon Gothita.

These objectives should be pretty simple for most Pokemon GO players. Making 10 nice throws is simple if trainers are able to hit Pokemon within the target ring during catch encounters. After doing that, players will receive an Incense that they can use to accomplish the second task.

Taking snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokemon should also be an easy process, considering Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular event is coming soon (September 8 - September 13, 2021). There should be a few Psychic-types in the wild before that because of the current season.

With 15 more steps of research tasks leading to a showdown with Hoopa, it will be interesting to see what Professor Willow discovers and how Niantic will implement additional tasks.

The rewards are likely to be worth the effort, however, as this particular research story has been several months in the making, dating back to Hoopa's mischief during Pokemon GO Fest 2021 and the Ultra Unlock event.

Read More: How to tell if a Pokemon is shiny in Pokemon GO

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh