Best moveset for regular and Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon GO

The first event of the Season of Discovery in Pokemon GO, A Very Slow Discovery, kicks off by giving players a chance to encounter Galarian Slowpoke.

Both Regular and Galarian Slowpokes are Water and Psychic-type Pokemon, with various Fast and Charged Moves that trainers could use when in PVP (player vs player) battles and Raids.

There are many similarities between a Regular and Galarian Slowpoke. It evolves into Slowbro, either Galarian or Regular. However, it is not confirmed how Galarian Slowpoke will be available to be caught after the event in Pokemon GO.

Slowpoke will be found in One-star Raids and from A Very Slow Discovery research field during the event. It is possible once the event is over, Galarian Slowpoke will be able to be hatch from 7km eggs, similar to other Galarian Pokemon.

Galarian and Regular Slowpoke's best moveset in Pokemon GO

Trainers lucky enough to catch a Galarian during the event will be able to utilize its best moves.

Psychic, Surf, and Psyshock are some of Galarian Slowpoke's popular moves, but the best-combined moveset for this sought-after Pokemon will be Confusion and Psychic.

The best moveset for Regular Slowpoke are Confusion and Psychic. Thus, it is both the best moveset for attacking Pokemon in Gyms and PVP battles.

A Very Slow Discovery has started in areas around the world, Trainers! We encourage you all to take inspiration from Slowpoke and enjoy this event at your own pace! https://t.co/l98K25MqC5 pic.twitter.com/kFOnTtUDFW — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 8, 2021

Tips and tricks For Slowpoke

As a Water/Psychic Pokemon, Slowpoke is weak against Ghost, Dark, Electric, Grass, and Bug moves. Therefore, the three top Pokemon to use against Slowpoke are Thundurus, Gengar, and Yveltal.

However, in Pokemon GO, Slowpoke is particularly strong against Nidoran, Nidoqueen/king, and Ponyta. Therefore, when going into a battle against one of those Pokemon, Slowpoke will be pretty valuable.

Slowpoke is also boosted by rainy and windy weather in Pokemon GO. So the chances of encountering one on those days are much higher.

Lastly, Slowpoke has been known to spawn in locations such as:

Beach

River

Stream

Wetland

Ports

Reservoir

Bodies of water are a great place to start when looking to encounter a Slowpoke in the wild in Pokemon GO.

