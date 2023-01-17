What is Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon GO and how to use it? (January 2023)

To spice up the gameplay for its experienced playerbase, Niantic is never afraid to add the occasional new feature to Pokemon GO. Recently, they gave players the opportunity to use a new form of the Incense item called the Daily Adventure Incense. This new form of the typical item has left many players captivated.

With every new item in the game, players are going to wonder if there are any hidden details around it. Some may be wondering how they can get their hands on the item, and others may want to know how they can make the best use of this new free item. Thankfully, the Daily Adventure Incense is a relatively simple item, but it hides some interesting traits under the hood.

This article will talk about how the item could impact gameplay and go over the optimal settings to get the most value from using this free Incense.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO's Daily Adventure Incense

The Daily Adventure Incense as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first thing players will want to know about the Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon GO is how they can get it. Players receive one charge of the item for free every 24 hours, and it can be activated by pressing the blue Incense icon on the right side of the screen. This feature is available for all players regardless of account level.

There are a few key differences between the Daily Adventure Incense and a Standard Incense that one would find at a Pokestop or buy from the store. The Daily Incense only lasts for 15 minutes and spawns a Pokemon every 30 seconds if the player remains mobile. A regular Incense, on the other hand, lasts for an hour and spawns a Pokemon around mobile players every minute.

The Daily Adventure Incense also keeps track of every creature the player catches while it is active, and this list can be viewed after the effect wears off. It will also give players 30 free Poke Balls if they have fewer than a combined 30 Poke Balls of any kind in their Pokemon GO account.

Another detail exclusive to the Daily Adventure Incense is the different creatures that can spawn. Lucky Pokemon GO players can encounter creatures restricted to certain encounter tables during the Incense's duration. Evolved Pokemon also have a higher chance of spawning.

Most importantly, players who are incredibly lucky can encounter the Legendary Galarian Bird trio throughout the Daily Incense's duration. This is the only way players can encounter these creatures in Pokemon GO. However, these creatures each have a 0.3% chance to be captured and a flee chance of 90%, making them the hardest Pokemon to catch in the game.

In summary, players can acquire the Daily Adventure Incenses once every 24 hours, and it can be activated right from the map view. These items should only be used if the player intends to remain mobile since this is the best way to get the maximum value from the item.

