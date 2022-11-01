How to catch Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres in Pokemon GO

OOne of the many driving forces players experience when returning to Pokemon GO is the excitement of something new lying around the corner. Nothing has amplified that feeling even more since the addition of the Daily Adventure Incense. However, what some may not know is just what this consumable item is capable of bringing.

With the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield's expansion pass, new Galarian forms were added for three of the most recognizable Legendary Pokemon in the franchise. Wrapping up the announcement and garnering some of the most hype from the conference was the Galarian forms for Kanto's Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres.

Some trainers may be unaware that these three Legendary Pokemon have only recently been added to Pokemon GO. Given how quietly these three debuted, many trainers may be wondering how they can obtain even one of the three Legendary Pokemon. Here's how players can make a difference.

Catching the Galarian Birds in Pokemon GO: Everything to Know

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Adventure Incense announcement (Image via Niantic)

The first thing to learn before going after the Legendary Birds is how to use the Daily Adventure Incense. This is a chargeable item that players can find in their bags. The Daily Adventure Incense, unlike standard incense, only lasts 15 minutes rather than 30. This means that players will have to make the most of their time.

Unfortunately, simply using the Daily Incense does not guarantee the spawn of a Legendary Bird. Players must be patient because the Legendary Pokemon have an extremely low spawn chance in Pokemon GO. This means that it may take several days for one of these creatures to spawn.

To make matters worse, each of the three birds has a 99% chance of fleeing when they break free from a Poke Ball. Even after days of waiting for a Galarian Zapdos to spawn, it will most likely flee when encountered and break free from the first Poke Ball thrown at it by a trainer.

Aside from the slim chances, players can take a few precautions to increase the chances of one of the three birds spawning nearby. First and foremost, it is critical to maintain mobility. They, like regular incense in Pokemon GO, will only increase the rate at which Pokemon spawn if the player moves.

Following that, players can relocate to an area where many Pokestops and Gyms are affected by Lure Modules. Given their typings, the standard Lure Modules will work best to attract these Legendaries, as the other variants only attract exclusive catalogues and types of Pokemon.

Finally, in Pokemon GO, weather has a significant impact on what can spawn in a given area. Since all three Legendary Birds share a secondary Flying typing, the best chance is to wait for a windy day. Unfortunately, there is no external way for players to avoid the high flee rate once they find one.

